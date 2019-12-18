Close your eyes and you can feel it: The wind whipping at your cheeks, the adrenaline from surging down a hill, and the sweet taste of hot cocoa at the end of your ride.

There’s a reason sledding is a time-honored winter pastime, and there’s no shortage of great spots in Lancaster County to get your thrill. So, LNP | LancasterOnline wants to know: where’s your favorite local sledding spot?

Let us know your favorite locations via the form below and we’ll use the answers for a future sledding guide on LancasterOnline. You'll only be contacted if we'd like to interview you for the story.