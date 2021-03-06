With food, sometimes just the name is evocative enough to make you salivate.

"Chocolate pizza."

Two ideas that, on their own, stand tall in a crowded food field. Ask any 10 people on the street what their favorite types of foods and desserts are, and inevitably, you will hear some variation of either "chocolate" and "pizza."

Together though? The thought nestled itself into my central cortex and wouldn't let go. The only right thing to do was drive the 45 minutes to the place where I had first seen the words on a menu, at the new Café aMusée at the Hershey Story Museum in Hershey.

Café aMusée takes the place of the former Pantry Cafe at 63 W. Chocolate Ave and is connected to the Hershey Story Museum. The café, which opened its doors on Feb. 15, is run by Irene Gekas and Angela Megoulas, who are 18-year veterans of the food industry. The duo previously ran the Gourmet Grille and Gyro.GRK inside Hershey Park.

Contrary to popular belief and despite the shared names, The Hershey Story Museum is under the umbrella of the M.S. Hershey Foundation nonprofit, separate from the Hershey Company proper.

That being said, you can't make a chocolate pizza in Hershey, Pennsylvania, without Hershey's chocolate, which the café 's dessert menu is blessedly chock-full of.

There was only one hitch in my candy-coated plan - because of the immunocompromised folks in my pandemic bubble, I am one of the seemingly few people who hasn't eaten inside a restaurant since the early months of 2020. In place of that, I have become a voracious carryout patron, or, as I explain to my fiancée when I attempt to order the Route 66 spicy chicken sandwich for the third time in a week, I am a "frontline hero" who is "helping the local economy."

I've traveled several miles outside of the city to bring back hot food from further out in the county – shoutout to Harvey's Main Street BBQ in Mount Joy - but I hadn't yet made a trek out specifically for desserts. Alongside the chocolate pizza on the Café aMusée menu is the equally eye-raising "chocolate syringe," the thought of which convinced me of the magnitude of my quest.

Though the life story of Milton S. Hershey is a fascinating one - did you know that he almost sailed on the Titanic? - I appreciated not having to buy a museum ticket to get to the sweets. While preparing the desserts, I spoke briefly with co-owner Gekas, who said that, despite all of the snow, the first week since opening has been a relative success.

She brought me a fresh chocolate pizza, and dear readers, I confess that I almost broke edge to eat that thing right then and there. Three things stopped me - 1. COVID-19 is, well, still a thing. 2. If I eat this entire pizza, my fiancée will be mad at me for not sharing. and 3. If I eat this entire, personal-pan sized dessert pizza, my body will be mad at me. So, I dutifully departed, though not before also grabbing a chocolate syringe, complete with some strawberries in which to drizzle it over.

While we're here confessing things, I am occasionally one of those people who eats food in the car. I know, it’s a disgusting - and occasionally dangerous - habit. I mention this only because the intoxicating smell of the chocolate had my hand twitching over the carryout box, but reality quelled that urge.

After all, this is a pizza made of chocolate. You can feel your fingers getting sticky before you even touch the thing.

The pizza features toppings such as marshmallows, chocolate and vanilla chips and a healthy drizzling of Hershey's chocolate on top, all contained on a standard pizza crust. This is not deep dish, but it is a big bite, as the marshmallows holding the pizza together make a big impression on the floor and the roof of one's mouth.

One of the calling cards of a “regular” slice of pizza is the ease in which you can finish it and move onto the next. This is not the case with the chocolate pizza, where every bite gives you more than enough time to both consider the question, "Should I continue?" and then reply to yourself with, "Duh."

As marshmallow covered my face and my fingers took on a chocolate hue, the other thought that ran through my head was, "Wow, I'm happy to be in the comfort of my own home where people cannot see me make a mess of myself."

This thought was further exacerbated by the chocolate syringe, a curio that Gekas told me she first encountered at a restaurant in New York City. It's a roughly six-inch, plastic syringe filled with oozing Hershey's chocolate. In other words, it is a dream and a nightmare all in one. It's a dream because as a child visiting Hershey, all I could think of was how I was going to get the most concentrated chocolate into my skull as quickly as possible, and I can't think of a better way than via syringe. It's that same quality that can fill a mind with dangerous thoughts, such as "Do I just say to Hell with the strawberries and shoot this chocolate into my mouth in the middle of the parking lot?"

Thankfully I did not heed that advice from the devil on my shoulder, because the Hershey's chocolate with the strawberries served as a great palate cleanser between bites of the chocolate pizza.

After trying the chocolate pizza, I dutifully put the remaining two slices in the fridge, for fear of internal combustion. You know what's coming next - that being the central appeal of a carryout order, the leftovers that come in the days to follow. In recent years, I've adopted the mindset of fellow LNP writer Mike Andrelczyk, who once told me never to keep leftover pizza more than 24 hours.

For the chocolate pizza, I tried to follow a similar thought process. To be clear, there are no exact reheating instructions, nor did I ask when I visited Café aMusée. That being said, a few minutes in the toaster oven gave this chocolate pizza second life as a s'more's pizza, complete with now-golden brown marshmallows on top.

Of course, the Café aMusée menu is not entirely made up of desserts. They serve La Colombe coffee on tap and have a variety of sandwiches that do not have marshmallows or Hershey's chocolate hiding inside, or at least that's what they tell me.

Though my sweet tooth had to patiently wait for me to return to Lancaster as I initially drove home with this dessert pizza, it was fully satiated upon arrival. I'll probably return to learn more about Milton Hershey one day, probably when it's nice enough to shoot that chocolate syringe into my face under the warm sunshine.