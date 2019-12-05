This rendering shows the Cartoon Network Hotel under construction next to Dutch Wonderland. The hotel will be replete with Cartoon Network characters. At left is the magical dog Jake, who’s taken an elongated, spiraling form. Seated next to him is the boy Finn. At right, showing guests where to enter, is the versatile electronic gadget BMO. All appear on the show "Adventure Time."
Outside construction is complete on the Cartoon Network Hotel next to Dutch Wonderland.
Kevin Stairiker
