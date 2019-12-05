Tonight, a few guests will stay in the Cartoon Network Hotel about six months ahead of its grand opening.

The hotel, next to Dutch Wonderland, in the former Continental Inn, will feature characters from television shows such as "Adventure Time," "The Powerpuff Girls" and "We Bare Bears."

Cartoon Network Hotel accepting room bookings for June 2020; grand opening yet to come

When the hotel opens, room rates will range from $249 for standard rooms, to $489 for suites that include kitchenettes and living areas meant to accommodate a family of six.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Kevin Stairiker will be on the scene, sharing photos, fun facts and more about the hotel.

