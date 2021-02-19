For many, 2020 has been an eventful year filled to the brim with lifestyle changes — some have taken on a new hobby, while others may have learned a new way to connect with friends.

For others, it’s a year peppered with loss. Nearly 500,000 Americans have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic with over 900 of them being Lancaster County residents.

To cope with loss and help with mental health, a Yale Medicine study says that people should look into mindfulness, or, becoming in tune with one’s thoughts, breath and actions. Mindfulness is included in many spiritual practices for its calming and healing effects.

The Rev. Israel Buffardi, of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Lancaster, spoke about the importance of spirituality and mindfulness, and taking ample time to pause and cope.

With everything happening right now in the world, with the pandemic, inequality, etc., what would you say is the importance of spirituality right now?

Spirituality is the thing that helps us connect to who we are and what our values are. The thing that helps us turn our attention back to who we are and what is most important to us in life: what we care about, our vision for the world and what we want it to be. Not the way the world is, but what we hope the world could become through our actions. It’s what connects me to life itself, to other people, to being part of something greater than myself.

There may not be a purpose to the world, but we can find a purpose. That’s our purpose – to make meaning out of being here. We were born, one day we will die. In the meantime, let’s try to make this existence as beautiful and meaningful as we can for each other. Spirituality is the reflective tool we use to ask those kinds of deep questions and find that meaning.

How do you personally distinguish religion from spirituality?

In some ways, effectively, I don’t. I feel like they’re two different ways to talk about similar ideas. However, I know that words carry a lot of weight and baggage for people. The word religion, for instance, means something very specific to a lot of people, and when they hear it, they think organized religion. For some people, that is a very negative thing. For some, it’s really positive, because it is their path to leading the life they believe they need to live. Religion implies a bit more coordinated, communal practices.

What would your advice be to people who are struggling right now to find their purpose? Or, people who are feeling lost or losing their sense of self?

We live in a very capitalist society that tells us we’re not valuable or lovable if we’re not producing something or working all the time. This time is not a time for business as usual, not a time to keep going on as things always have been. People were calling this time the “Great Pause.”

From a spiritual perspective, we have the idea of Sabbath. The modern understanding of that is that it’s important to take a break, to stop. A time to remember that it’s okay to just be, to be human and experience life. I don’t need to be doing something. As a society, we need to come to that realization, too.

My advice is to recognize that this is not a normal time and that people might need more space to process their emotions and deal with things. Maybe you don’t get as much work done, and that’s okay. Not everyone has that privilege, of course. But that would be my request to all the bosses out there: give people a little more space and time. We have lost a quarter of a million people because of COVID-19. That is an enormous level of grief and mourning that we as a society need to hold space for.