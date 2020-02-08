Use this little cheat sheet for popping corn for the Oscars, a movie marathon or any other long-haul televised event.

How much corn?

A little goes a long way. Popcorn kernels expand about 40 times in volume. Translation: 1/4 cup kernels yields about 8 cups of popped corn.

What size pot?

Use a deeper pot than you think you need. For eight cups of popped corn you’ll need a 2-quart pot with a lid, at a minimum.

P.S. A lid is important unless you enjoy popcorn randomly flying around the kitchen.

How much oil?

For 1/4 cup kernels, use 2 tablespoons oil for popping. Think neutral oils (safflower, sunflower, grapeseed) versus flavored (coconut, olive, peanut).

Melted butter on top?

This is cook’s preference, and if that’s you, 3 tablespoons should do.

How much salt?

For 8 cups of popped corn, estimate 1 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle half over just as the corn has finished popping and is still hot, cover and shake the pot to distribute the salt. Taste and add more salt as needed.

How much other stuff?

If you’re planning to add ground herbs and spices, estimate 2 to 3 teaspoons. As with the salt, add gradually, taste and add more as needed.

A few seasoned variations to get you started:

Za’atar

This is a spice blend native to the Middle East with variations found throughout the region. Sumac is a mahogany-hued berry that’s dried and ground, packing lemony notes.

Makes 1/2 cup.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sumac

2 tablespoons dried thyme

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

For 8 cups of popped corn, use 2 teaspoons of the za’atar and reduce the salt to 1/2 teaspoon. Store the rest of the za’atar in a glass jar away from heat and light and use for salads, grains or flatbread.

Curry

2 teaspoons prepared curry powder, such as garam masala or madras. You could also add a few pinches of ground turmeric for extra color and ground cayenne for an extra pop of heat.

Cheese, please

2 tablespoons grated parmesan (Vegan option: 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast)

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

