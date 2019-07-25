Oxford artist Beth Palser, who will be exhibiting at this weekend’s Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show, has a knack for turning obstacles into opportunities.
She took four years of drafting classes in high school, her heart set on becoming an architect. But the guidance counselor finally dissuaded her, telling her it was a field for men.
That frustrating roadblock eventually led her to veer into the direction of fine art.
She studied at the Art Institute of Philadelphia and initially worked exclusively in oils.
“But I just couldn’t handle it,’’ she says. Not only was she having trouble breathing when around oil paints, she also admits to being a bit messy.
“I got it all over myself and the floor,’’ she says laughing. “I was ruining the carpet.’’
So out of necessity, she turned to watercolors, although she had no formal training with them.
“Never having taken a class, I used them the way I would use my oils,’’ she says.
The results are paintings with a style uniquely Palser’s, which have earned her a following of collectors, as well as a host of regional and national awards and exhibitions.
Regardless of the subject, Palser’s works are vibrantly colored, with bold lines, rich depth and a texture generally not seen in watercolors.
She combines realism with hard-edged brush strokes, resulting in a style so distinctive she calls it “graphic realism.”
“When I first started, people were saying ‘you’re doing this wrong,’ ’’ she says. “But that’s what separates me from someone else. I wanted to stand out, to be unique.’’
The paintings have a distinctive separation of colors, which comes from Palser’s background working for a silk-screen printmaker after college. She was used to breaking down all the colors in order to build them back again into a finished product.
She does the same thing in her paintings.
Her process begins with detailed drawings that may take her weeks to complete.
“When you look at the drawing it’s like controlled insanity,’’ she says, adding that sometimes if she stays away from it too long, she doesn’t understand it herself when she returns.
The drawing, however, becomes the blueprint for her design.
“My paintings have a very hard-edged graphic line,’’ she explains. “There’s a separation between colors and a separation between brush strokes.’’
She also chooses to work backwards from most watercolorists, and paints dark colors first, working dark to light.
To do that effectively, she applies a masking fluid where she wants the painting to remain light. After painting what she wants, she can remove it, add color and reapply.
It’s a time-consuming process but yields the results she loves.
“That’s what makes it so clean and precise,’’ she says. “I like it because of the contrast, and you get that complete separation.’’
Palser draws her inspiration from nearly everywhere. A camera is always with her.
“I am usually laying under trees, climbing trees, or in the water while the wave is crashing over me’’ taking pictures, she says.
“The landscapes here are fantastic. The valleys, the storms. I take lots of photographs.”
In “Rooted in the Brandywine,’’ an old tree, its roots gnarled and exposed, reaches over a river both turbulent and serene.
Contrast that with “Effreth’s Alley,” a detailed and vibrant depiction, complete with a Betsy Ross flag, of a brick townhouse on this historic street in Philadelphia.
In “Cows Coming to Say Hello,’’ three graphic black-and-white dairy cows look quizzically at the viewer.
“I vary my subject matter, but the style remains the same,’’ Palser says.
It’s a style that almost forces the viewer to feel.
“There’s a lot of passion in my work,’’ she says. “Artists sometimes forget that you have to put yourself into (the work).
“I feel the turmoil in the clouds. People are drawn to that.’’
Palser has been exhibiting at the Lititz show for 12 years.
“The setting is just beautiful,’’ she says. “It’s a quaint little town, and the quality of the art is just incredible. This is strictly a fine arts show.’’
She’s looking forward to returning to the area Labor Day weekend to exhibit for the first time at the Long’s Park Art Festival.
Doing juried shows is one of Palser’s favorite things.
Not only does she enjoy talking to people about her work, but she says “being around other artists makes me a better artist.’’