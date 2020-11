The holiday season in Lancaster city may be a little different because of the pandemic, but one thing will always remain: a big, merry tree in Penn Square.

The tree arrived Tuesday around 11 a.m. It is a Norway Spruce and Martha Tout, of Landisville, donated the tree to the city.

Lancaster city will not be doing its traditional tree lighting this year in favor of doing smaller tree lightings around the city.

Watch the tree's arrival below.

