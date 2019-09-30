If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to look and listen for paranormal activity in a dark, historic house that’s said to be haunted, you might want to check out some of the live-streamed footage taken inside the Haldeman Mansion in Bainbridge Saturday night.
The ghost hunt was the local installment of the fourth annual World’s Greatest Ghost Hunt. On National Ghost Hunting Day in late September each year, paranormal investigation teams simultaneously live-stream their investigations from historic houses and other locations across the United States and Europe, Australia and Asia.
The late-night investigation at the Bainbridge mansion, the home of 19th-century naturalist Samuel Stehman Haldeman and his family, was led by Chris Smith, co-founder of the Tennessee Wraith Chasers. Smith and his team are featured on Travel Channel shows including “Ghost Asylum,” “Haunted Towns” and “Haunted Live.”
About 35 people came to the event, organized by E.V.P. Paranormal Researchers of New Jersey. Proceeds benefited the work of the Haldeman Mansion Preservation Society, an organization that oversees the maintenance and restoration of the mansion.
Investigations for public and private groups are held regularly at the mansion through the Haunted Haldeman Mansion Paranormal organization, run by Melissa and Jerry Keller of Jott-Nyx Paranormal. Proceeds from ticket prices benefit the restoration group for the mansion.
Here’s about 15 minutes of the investigation, as live-streamed on Facebook. Smith, wearing camouflage shorts, uses a digital recorder to try to pick up the sounds of paranormal activity.
You can see more of Saturday night's streamed investigation on the New Jersey paranormal team's Facebook page.