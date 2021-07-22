Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary in Elm is expecting 40 baby corn snakes this month – and you can watch the live stream of the corn snakes hatching here.

Some of the snakes began hatching Tuesday, July 20, and the reptile sanctuary expects them to continue hatching over the next couple of weeks. The entire event is being livestreamed on the reptile sanctuary’s YouTube channel, Forgotten Friend Reptile TV, for “educational enlightenment.”

It's not the goal of the sanctuary to breed reptiles, but in some cases, female reptiles lay fertile eggs in spite of the sanctuary's intentions, according to a news release.

When watching the video, look for tiny heads poking out of the egg. This stage is called “pipping,” during which snakes begin to take in the brave new world outside of the egg, but still hold onto the security of the egg itself. Snakes may remain in the pipping stage for several hours. The baby snakes may also flick their tongues throughout the pipping stage, before they leave the eggs.

See the live feed below. For more information on Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, visit forgottenfriend.org.