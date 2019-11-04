Lancaster County’s corn maze season ended with a bang this weekend.
Or a splat.
A very large splat that glowed.
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks dropped a 1,300-pound pumpkin on Saturday. The giant pumpkin fell at night, but was still visible because it was painted with glow-in-the-dark paint and filled with glowing liquid. The same day, at the Country Barn, visitors shot pumpkins from a cannon and smashed pumpkins in the field.
Cherry Crest’s Pumpkin Madness Festival started by dropping a 931-pound pumpkin.
Next was the “ultimate car wrecker,” a 965-pound pumpkin dropped onto a car, says Cathy Kornfield, who handles public relations for the farm.
And the finale was a 1,300-pound glow-in-the dark pumpkin.
Fireworks at the end of the night closed the season for Cherry Crest. Next year’s corn maze will be the 25th, making it the longest-running corn maze in the country.
At the Country Barn’s Barnyard Kingdom, Saturday was pumpkin demolition day.
Visitors could shoot pumpkins out of a cannon and aim to hit a vehicle, says director of fun Katie Laughlin.
There were more activities: pumpkin bowling and an area where kids could smash pumpkins. There were also wagon rides so visitors could smash pumpkins in the field. This is a change of pace from the farm’s pumpkin picking days.
“We spend most of the season trying to get people not to smash the pumpkins,” Laughlin says.
Kids also destroyed pumpkins in a pie-eating contest.
The smashed pumpkins will be fed to the animals on the farm: a donkey, a pony, sheep and beef cattle. Other pumpkins will be left on the fields to provide nutrients for the soil, Laughlin says.
Next up at the farm is breakfast with Santa, Dec. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15.
And next year will bring at least two corn mazes to the site.