The chill of winter can be a very frightening thought when you don’t have a reliable source of heat. Because of this, Ranck Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is teaming up with United Way of Lancaster County to provide a much-welcomed gift just in time for the holidays.

The Warm Hands, Warm Hearts program reaches out to local community leaders and residents to identify families who are in need of a new heating system but cannot afford the cost of replacement. The idea is to help a family who is struggling, whether their challenge is financial or another kind of hardship. It’s often a friend or family member who is able to best identify the person needing a hand.

We were able to catch up with Mike Frey, president of Ranck, to get his thoughts on this exciting new initiative.

“Ranck is pleased to partner with the United Way of Lancaster County to help a family in need this holiday season,” Frey said. “We have a great team here that believes in giving back and making positive contributions to our community.”

Ranck will donate both the equipment and the labor to install this new system.

All homeowners in Lancaster County are eligible to enter the Warm Homes, Warm Hearts giveaway. To nominate a family in need, please email Collective

Imapct@UWLanc.org for more registration information.

Other opportunities

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For other ways to give back to your community, consider volunteering with one of the following opportunities:

— The Donegal Affiliate of the Lancaster Power Packs Project is seeking a volunteer to help with some duties around the office. The ideal candidate would be familiar with: social media marketing, volunteer tracking, food inventory and creating recipe sheets. If you are interested in learning more about these tasks, please contact Elaine at her office number 717-653-4168, cellphone number 717-669-3897 or elayne.olson@gmail.com.

— In September 2020 Lancaster County Office of Aging created a virtual senior center to reach isolated seniors. We are looking for volunteers that can share an interest via Zoom with the seniors. Programming can be playing a game, doing an art project, sharing travel videos/photos, teaching any type of class, etc. This can be a one-time project or an ongoing project. For more information, please contact Bev Via at 717-299-7979 or aging@co.lancaster.pa.us.

— The Millersville Area Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteers in several capacities. We are recruiting cooks and volunteers to prep food for shifts scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as well as drivers to deliver meals in the Penn Manor School District from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. We can also always use volunteers to help us stock our pantry, wash dishes, help with marketing and grocery shop. If you are able and willing to support this organization, please contact the Millersville Meals on Wheels office on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 717-872-2415 or by email at office@mamow.org, or stop by between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to speak with the director at 121 N. George St., Millersville.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column.

For a copy of submission guidelines, or if you have questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer @UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.