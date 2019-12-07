Want to stay at the nation's only Cartoon Network Hotel? Here are 6 shows to watch before you go

Next summer, Route 30 is going to get a lot more animated.

The Cartoon Network Hotel, opening in 2020, is not only Lancaster’s first themed hotel but also the first of its kind in the country.

With cartoon-branded everything -- rooms to food options and entertainment -- it might be helpful going in to know which characters you’re going to encounter.

Sure, the hotel is geared toward children and teenagers, but for parents who aren’t as familiar with their kids’ favorite shows, we prepared a primer for what you’ll be seeing in 2020 when the Cartoon Network Hotel opens its doors.

Note: All of these shows are available for streaming on Hulu.

1. Adventure Time

Before you even walk in the front doors, you’ll be faced with a giant, slide-looking sculpture of the main characters from “Adventure Time,” Jake and Finn. For more than a decade, “Adventure Time” has served as one of Cartoon Network’s most expansive and beloved programs. Over its 283 episodes – and counting, with four upcoming specials announced this year – the tale of a boy and a bespectacled, shape-shifting dog has gradually become its own contained mythology.

Episode to watch: Season 1, episode 23: “Rainy Day Daydream”

2. We Bare Bears

Cartoon Network has been leaning heavily into the proudly absurdist tradition of cartoons of old, including shows that gave the network its start (think “Tom and Jerry” and “Looney Tunes”). “We Bare Bears” isn’t as out there as “Adventure Time,” but its simple set-up of three adoptive bear brothers making it out in the world allows for wonderfully bizarre concepts.

Episode to watch: Season 2, episode 17: “Icy Nights”

3. Steven Universe

After getting her start on “Adventure Time,” Rebecca Sugar became the first woman in Cartoon Network history to independently create a series, in the form of “Steven Universe.” Set across 160 11-minute episodes, this coming-of-age story finished its fifth season earlier this year. On Saturday, December 7, it returns on Cartoon Network in limited-series form as “Steven Universe Future.”

Episode to watch: Season 1, episode 35: “Lion 3: Straight to Video”

4. Powerpuff Girls

Of all the shows on this list with its own dedicated list, “Powerpuff Girls” might be the most treasured across both generations of Cartoon Network fans. First premiering way back in the Paleolithic age of 1995, by way of a slot in the “What a Cartoon!” pilot program, the initial series ran from 1998-2005. Over a decade later, the Powerpuff Girls returned with a new look and new voices, but the same Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup fighting crime in Townsville. Guests can not only stay in a standard “Powerpuff Girls” themed room, but also a “Dream Suite” designed for larger groups.

Episode to watch: Season 1, episode 19: “Viral Spiral”

5. Ben 10

Since 2005, with five series and four films, “Ben 10” has arguably been Cartoon Network’s flagship show. After all, what kid wouldn’t want the ability to transform into different aliens at will? The show features Ben Tennyson, a 10-year old boy who comes across a device called the “Omnimatrix” which helps him fight all manner of evildoers. With no signs of slowing down and a long-in-the-works live-action adaptation still in the pipelines, it makes sense that it would feature in both standard and “Dream Suite” rooms.

Episode to watch: Season 5, episode 9: “And Then There Were None” (“Ben 10: Omniverse”)

6. The Amazing World of Gumball

Few shows encapsulate the whimsy of Cartoon Network better than “The Amazing World of Gumball.” Starring the titular cat Gumball as he engages in misadventures in the town of Elmore, “Gumball” most recently finished its sixth and potentially final season with series creator Ben Bocquelet.

Episode to watch: Season 2, episode 24: “The Game”