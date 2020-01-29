Oh say can you see yourself singing the “Star Spangled Banner” at a Barnstormers baseball game?
Then head over to Park City Center Mall’s Center Court Saturday, Feb. 22 to audition. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to noon; noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A panel of judges will assess the singers and top voices will be invited to sing at one (or more) of the Barnstormers’ 72 home games being held at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. in the 2020 season.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but it’s recommended those auditioning sign up on line. Go to: lancasterbarnstormers.com/anthem-auditions-2019/
“We’re always amazed at the quality and variety of the talent we have locally,” said Maureen Wheeler, the Barnstormers Director of Community Relations, in a press release. “The National Anthem Auditions are a highlight of our winter schedule."