When you’re thinking about making the move out of your home and into a community — whether it’s independent living, assisted living or personal care — you want to be sure to plan ahead. Choosing your next home is a big step, and it’s also one that can take some time. Many communities in Lancaster County have waiting lists for their residences and those lists can be years long.
“Most likely, waiting lists will not get shorter at the best communities, but longer. The person who plans earliest will have the most options,” says Kelly Eakin, director of sales and marketing at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.
So, where do you start? How do waiting lists work? Here’s a guide to waiting lists at some of the communities in the county.
Is there a wait, and how long is it?
For some communities, there is no wait.
Oak Leaf Manor, for example, which offers independent living, personal care and assisted living, has no wait list currently at either its Millersville or Landisville location, says Brandi Horrocks, administrator.
“We pretty much operate on a first-come, first-served basis,” she says. “If someone is interested in a particular type of room and we don’t currently have it, we’ll just take their name and contact them when we do.”
There’s currently no wait at Legend of Lancaster, which has locations in Lancaster and Lititz, says Sarah Bucher, sales director.
“At the moment, we have immediate availability in some areas, with limited availability in memory care,” she says. “We don’t have a waiting list yet, but we are definitely moving toward needing one as we grow.”
Other places have wait lists of varying lengths depending on the type of residency.
At Landis Homes in Lititz, where wait lists are called applicant lists or future resident lists (“not everyone is ‘waiting,’ ” says Sarah Short, director of residency planning), most housing options have lists.
“For most types of homes, we have a list of persons, some who are ready to move sooner (active list) and some who are planning ahead (inactive list),” she says. “We have several lists, depending on the type and size of the preferred accommodation. Applicants may be on more than one list at a time. The demand in nursing areas varies with Landis Homes residents given priority.”
Landis Homes currently maintains 22 active lists for various accommodations, with availability ranging anywhere from within a year to up to more than two years, she says.
“There are over 60 different floor plans, with greater demand for the larger accommodations,” she notes. “In the recent past, there has been a shorter waiting time for smaller homes, and sometimes even immediate availability.”
St. Anne’s Retirement Community in Columbia maintains a wait list for all of its residence types — independent and residential housing, personal care and memory support, says Antoinette LaPann, giving and marketing coordinator.
She says it’s very hard to determine how long someone may wait to move in because the list is a no-obligation list.
“St. Anne’s currently is at full occupancy for residential living,” she says. “There are plans to build additional apartments in spring 2020.”
At Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, future residents could wait several years to move in, Eakin says.
“We maintain a waiting list for all of our accommodations, for all levels of service from nursing, memory care and subacute care to personal care and retirement living,” she says, adding the wait time is currently three to five years for cottages and one to two years for apartments.
How do I get on the wait list?
Some places require nonrefundable deposits, while others have no requirements other than a name. Your first step should be to check the requirements of the residence that interests you.
At St. Anne’s Retirement Community, no money is required upfront, but there are other parameters.
“St. Anne’s does not require any money to be on a waiting list,” LaPann says. “We do require an application that discloses assets.”
At Landis Homes, there is no fee to apply and no medical evaluation required for resident living, Short says.
At Masonic Village, interested future residents need to submit a one-page application with a refundable deposit, Eakin says.
“We ask for personal contact information and preliminary financial information, as well as the applicant’s preferred accommodations and move-in timeframe,” she says.
Oak Leaf Manor will take a deposit to hold a room, Horrocks says. It’s the equivalent of one month’s rent as the community rents month to month to its residents.
A $500 non-refundable deposit secures a spot on the wait list at Legend of Lancaster, Bucher says, if a future resident wants a specific type of accommodation that is not currently available.
If I put my name on a list, what commitment am I making?
Some places will allow you to keep your name on the list as long as you want, while others will ask you to remove your name if you haven’t moved in after a certain amount of time.
“Currently, we have a no-obligation waiting list, which means an applicant may choose not to move but still remains on the list,” LaPann says “An applicant may be on more than one type of waiting list.”
The same goes for Landis Homes, Short says, adding, “An application is a means of expressing future interest, but is not binding.”
Applicants can change their preferences, and there is no limit to the number of times they can decline a home offer without penalty, Short says, although they eventually may be encouraged to go on the inactive list.
At Masonic Village, potential residents are expressing interest in moving in eventually, but are not making an unbreakable commitment, Eakin says.
“It is not a binding contract, and you can cancel at any time and get a full refund of your deposit,” Eakin says. “Applicants can change their selections and timeframe if needed. It is extremely flexible.”