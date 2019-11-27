QUESTIONS TO ASK

Here are some questions you should ask when considering a potential community, courtesy of Landis Homes, Masonic Village and St. Anne's Retirement Community:

• If my health status changes after I apply, may I take other options in residential living or in the care areas?

• Prior to my move to the community, how often will I need to do a financial update?

• What services are available to me before I become a resident? (Like adult day services, home care services, support groups, etc.).

What life enrichment programming may I participate in before I move?

• Is there a fee to apply?

• Is there a priority waiting list and if so, what is the fee?

• How many times may I decline an offer of residency?

• If I decline, do I fall to the bottom of the waiting list?

• Is my deposit refundable if I change my mind or life changes it for me?

• Do I get to select the timeframe when I will be ready, or will you just call me, and I will NEED to move then?

• Can I make changes to my preferred accommodations, if needed?

• What is your current occupancy?