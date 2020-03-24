Want to make pizza at home? Check out this recipe and videos [Stay-Put Cooking]

Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

If your favorite pizzeria has shuttered temporarily during the coronavirus shutdown, don’t despair. You can make your own pizza pie. No fancy equipment or education is required; all you need is two hands, a sheet pan and a little bit of time.

A few things to keep in mind:

Yeast: Salt kills it. So does boiling water. Use warm water – about 100 F – to activate the yeast – and wait until you’ve added some flour to mix in the salt.

Dough can be made in advance and refrigerated up to two days. Longer than that, stash in the freezer.

You don't need an expensive pizza stone or peel. I use the bottom side of a sheet pan with great results. If you have a stone, wonderful. If not, no problem.

Follow along with our two videos, below, – kneading the dough and shaping the dough – plus a how-to photo gallery, and you’ll be in business. So roll up those sleeves and make way for some flour power. Still have questions? Email me: kodonnel@lnpnews.com.

Pizza Dough

Excerpted from "The Meat Lover's Meatless Cookbook" by Kim O'Donnel.

Makes 2 small (10- to 12-inch pizzas) or 1 large (16-inch) pizza.

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 (1/4-ounce) envelope active dry yeast, or 2 ¼ teaspoons from a jar

Pinch of sugar

About 3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Cornmeal, for dusting pans

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions:

Measure out 1 cup warm water (100 to 110 F) and pour into a small bowl. Sprinkle the yeast, sugar and 1 tablespoon of the flour over the water. Fork whisk until dissolved and cover at room temperature until the mixture is slightly foamy, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Transfer the yeast mixture to a large bowl (think wide and shallow versus tall and narrow) and add 1 cup of the flour and the olive oil, stirring until just combined. Add the salt and remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring between flour additions, until you get a soft, sticky dough that just clears sides of the bowl. Depending on the weather (humidity, heat), you will use between 2 ½ and 3 ½ cups of flour total. (It’s not necessary to use the maximum amount.)

Lightly dust a work surface with flour, then dump the dough on top. Begin kneading the dough in the following manner: Punch gently but firmly, fold in half and turn (rotate 15 minutes on your imaginary clock, or one-quarter turn). Make "punch, fold, turn" your mantra until your dough becomes a springy, soft and smooth ball, like baby’s skin. The entire process should take about 6 minutes.

Lightly oil a large bowl and add the dough, turning until coated. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap and place in a warm spot, away from drafts. (Plan B: place in a lightly greased pot with a lid.) Let rise until doubled, about an hour.

At this point, you may chill dough for later use. When ready to use, let it warm up for about 45 minutes before rolling out and shaping. (Thaw frozen dough in the refrigerator before bringing up to room temperature.)

For two pizzas, cut the dough in half and work with one half at a time. (Alternatively, you can make one 16-inch pizza. Just make sure you have a pan wide enough.)

Preheat the oven to 510 F. (if your oven only goes to 500 F, that’s okay. You’ll cook the pizza for a few more minutes.)

Scrape away any lingering dough scraps, then dust work surface with flour. With your hands, gently press the dough into a thick disk. You can shape with a rolling pin or by hand. Whatever you use, work from the center, moving the dough toward the edges, rotating a quarter-turn as you go. Roll to your pizza’s desired thinness and shape. At this point, I like to use a tape measure or ruler to help keep track of width. My preference is a 12-inch circle, about ¼-inch thick, but it’s cook’s choice.

Dust the bottom side of a sheet pan or pizza pan with cornmeal, for texture. Fold your dough in half and carefully drape onto the baking surface. Adjust the shape as needed (maybe you like to make crimped edges, for example) and sprinkle the oregano all over.

Add toppings of your choice. (See topping tips that follow the recipe.)

Bake until dough is both golden and makes a hollow sound when you tap the crust, 10 to 12 minutes (or 12 to 15 at 500 F). Transfer to cutting board and cut with a pizza cutter, shears or serrated knife.

Topping Tips

The following amounts are enough for two 10- or 12-inch pizzas. Feel free to mix and match and make your own creation.

2 cups tomato puree: This can be as simple as whole tomatoes from a 28-ounce can that you blend yourself. Add 1 clove garlic, smashed, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes and ½ teaspoon salt (Note: taste puree before adding). Bring to a simmer and let reduce by about one-fourth, so it can thicken.

Ladle sauce into middle of dough circle, and with a rubber spatula, spread until the surface is completely covered.

Cheese:

2 cups shredded mozzarella (Or fresh mozzarella balls that you slice yourself. Estimate about 1 pound in water for both pies.)

1 cup ricotta cheese, seasoned with ¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg

1/3 cup blue cheese

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Other fun add-ons:

About 2 cups spinach, cleaned, dried and chopped; caramelized onions; roasted peppers; olives; rinsed anchovies, prosciutto or salami; sausage (cook thoroughly before adding).