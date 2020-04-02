When it comes to lighting fixtures, nothing makes a statement like a chandelier. It glitters, sets the mood of the room and starts conversations when you have guests. But designers and lighting experts warn that before you go chandelier shopping, you have homework to do.

“You’ll want to educate yourself,” says architect Joseph A. Reybarreau of the American Lighting Association. “There are so many different chandelier types and designs, and you’ve got to know all the possibilities so you can pick the right one for your particular situation.”

In addition to choosing a chandelier to fit your home’s style, Reybarreau says, there are functional things to consider. Position, installation height and brightness level should all be taken into consideration.

“But before we get to all that, we should probably define what a chandelier is,” Reybarreau says, noting that they are sometimes confused with pendant lighting.

A pendant, he notes, is a single lamp hanging from a single wire or suspension system. A chandelier has multiple lights, often connected by a decorative framework.

Did You Know? To choose the right size chandelier, add together the width and length of the room in feet. Change that number to inches and you will have the optimal diameter of the chandelier. That means that a 20-inch-diameter chandelier would work in an 8-by-12-foot room

Say “chandelier,” and an image of Versailles may come to mind, its outrageously sumptuous lighting fixtures dripping with crystals and beads. But fast-forward to 2020 and you’ll see what a few centuries have done to chandelier styling.

“Today, styles vary so much,” says Carol Haas, owner of the Lighting Gallery in Lancaster. “They range from three-light mini styles to three-tier, multi-light fixtures, and they can be as elegant or simple as you need.

“Here in Lancaster, crystal chandeliers aren’t very popular, though. We’re much more informal than that,” Haas says.

Homeowners here go for a more linear look, she says, and black metals do well. From a practical standpoint, Lancaster County also has a lot of older homes with lower ceilings where large chandeliers can’t be used. The more elegant, large styles usually wind up in newer homes with two-story entryways or family rooms with high ceilings, she says.

“Around here, chandeliers are mostly used in dining rooms, although we’re also seeing people choosing them for master bedrooms and foyers,” Haas says, “Sometimes, one will also be specified for an especially elegant bathroom, but so far I haven’t had anybody wanting a chandelier for a walk-in closet.”

Picking a style

Of course, your chandelier should complement the room. A chandelier in a rustic dining room, for example, might be made with twigs or faux antlers, suggests American Lighting Association’s stylists. For a little girl’s room, it could have colorful crystals dangling from it.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Part of picking a style that suits a room is matching the finishes and colors, Reybarreau says. For example, if you choose a metal style, make sure it matches other metals in the room, such as drapery rods and doorknobs.

Chandeliers are subject to trends, too. Look out for added ornamentation in traditional styles and a softer, more luxe look for contemporary designs, says Jeffrey Dross of Kichler, a major lighting manufacturer.

Shapes are changing as well. There are now more oval versions (longer than wide) and rectangular and linear versions. And rejoice if you like art deco and nouveau Victorian. New chandeliers inspired by those styles are beginning to appear.

Measure, measure, measure when you’re buying a chandelier.

Reybarreau advises to add together the width and length of the room in feet. Change that number to inches and you will have the optimal diameter of the chandelier. That means that a 20-inch-diameter chandelier would work in an 8-by-12-foot room.

For a dining room, the chandelier’s diameter should be 12 inches less than the table width. It is always better to have a chandelier that is slightly too big than too small.

The taller the ceiling, the taller the chandelier can be. A foyer chandelier should be installed so there’s about 7 feet from the floor to the bottom of the fixture. Hanging over the dining table, there should be about 30 inches from the bottom of the chandelier to the tabletop.

And Dross says it’s fine to hang a chandelier without a full length of chain and stem.

“A chandelier tight up to the ceiling adds an element of excitement and unexpected interest to the room,” he says.

Finally, think of adding a dimmer switch for your chandelier. Many chandeliers, especially those with LED lights, can be very bright, Reybarreau says. Often, you want a softer light, for example, when you’re dining, and certainly if you have a chandelier hanging over your bed, he says.

Related articles