Community gardens around Lancaster County are open. Many still have space for gardeners.

- Lancaster County Parks has several 20-foot-by-20-foot plots ($25) and 20-foot-by-40-foot plots ($31) at Lancaster County Central Park. The seasonal plots are available through October 15. The year-round organic plots are sold out. Details: bit.ly/LCGPlot.

- East Hempfield Township’s garden at Amos Herr Park has 20-foot-by-40-foot plots available for $20. The season ends in early October. Email receptionist@esthempfield.org.

- Community Garden of Columbia has 10-foot-by-14-foot plots for $25 for the season, which ends Dec. 1. Email communitygardencolumbia@gmail.com.

- Seeds for Hope in New Holland has 12-foot-by-20-foot garden plots available for $15. The growing season ends in early October. Details: petra.church/seedsforhope.

- The Zimmerman family in Clay Township have plots available in their community garden at 227 Wood Corner Road. Plots start at 10-foot-by-100-foot ($50). Gardens are open through the fall. Call Grace Zimmerman at 717-629-6188.

- Horn Farm Center, Hellam Township, has 20-foot-by-20-foot year-round plots for $55. Additional plots are $35 each. Details: call 717-757-6441 or educationdirector@hornfarmcenter.org.

Already booked:

Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., had 20-foot-by-20-foot plots, but they’re sold out. To join the waitlist, contact garden overseer Martin Holmes at 717-898-2058.

Manheim Township’s garden plots are also sold-out.

