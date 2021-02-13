Hannah Linde grew up just miles from Solanco Neighborhood Ministries but didn’t know anything about it until she went looking for an internship.

“It was kind of like a best-kept secret type of thing, but a really integral part of the community,” Linde says of the Quarryville-based nonprofit dedicated to providing assistance to community members in crisis. “I had never seen my community like this before.”

Solanco Neighborhood Ministries employs four full-time employees and has about 100 volunteers who stock the food pantry, work the community garden and distribute free meals for local elementary and middle school students to eat during weekends. They also run programs to help people with heating costs for their homes, connect people to helpful resources and provide many other services.

“It’s a unique and special privilege,” Linde says. “Because you’re with folks at a very vulnerable time and they are inviting you into that, and for me that is very humbling. I’m very grateful for that.”

The old saying “find a job you enjoy doing and you’ll never work a day in your life” seems to apply to Linde – and though she says her job as a Community Support Specialist has changed to include lots of duties, she loves what she does. A big part of the reason she loves her job is because of the people she works with.

“It’s so important to be surrounded by people that you like to see every day and want to wake up and work with and collaborate with and just do the day-to-day together,” Linde says.

Linde realizes not everyone is so lucky and she’s seen people struggling as the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Lancaster County.

“A lot of people are reaching out to us because they’re in need of help,” Linde says. “People who were never in need of help before are needing help with food or applying for assistance.”

She says she’s been inspired by the way the community has come together to help.

“We’ve been so blessed by our community that no need went unmet,” Linde says. “Everybody has been so good, like if we put out that we need these items for our food banks we see them in the drop-off room the next day.”

The pandemic has also cost a lot of people their jobs, so Solanco Neighborhood Ministries also acts as a liaison to employment resources. Associates can connect people to employers or even help with new clothes for a job interview.

“People are grasping at straws for whatever is available – and in the southern end, resources are scarce in many ways and jobs are one of them,” Linde says. “It’s important to look at the positives in the jobs that are available. I don’t know that we’re finding anybody their dream job, but we’re coaching them and encouraging them on how to use the gifts they already have and how to utilize them in any job.”

For Linde, her coworkers and the volunteers, the job is much more than just a paycheck. It’s about making a positive impact on the community and giving a helping hand to those in need.

“I love this place so much,” Linde says. “It’s where my heart is.”