Lancaster General Health has announced a series of community blood drives this month.

Blood collected at these events will stay in Lancaster County to benefit members of the local community.

To participate, donors must schedule an appointment by calling 717-544-0177. Select dates have online sign-up links, too. All donors will receive a beanie hat.

February blood drive dates and locations are as follows:

— Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2-8 p.m.: Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville.

— Monday, Feb. 16, 2-7 p.m.: Providence Township Building, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence.

— Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2-7 p.m.: Willow Valley Lakes Outpatient Center, Community Room, 212 Willow Valley Lakes Drive. Sign-up link: lanc.news/Feb21DriveWillow.

— Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2-7 p.m.: Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. Sign-up link: lanc.news/Feb21DriveGathering.

— Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2-8 p.m.: Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Churchtown.

— Thursday, Feb. 25, 2-8 p.m.: Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville.

Community members may also schedule appointments to donate at the Blood Donor Center at Lancaster General Health’s Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, by calling 717-544-0177 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.

LG Health Blood Donor Center hours are as follows:

— Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Fridays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.