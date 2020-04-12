At United Way of Lancaster County, our first priority is to lift up our community’s families and most vulnerable populations.

We believe wholeheartedly in elevating the value of service and creating a sense of community where the health and well-being of all of us is as important, if not more important, than our individual success.

Embracing Lancaster’s values of inclusivity, generosity and community — and understanding that our fates are intertwined — is critical as we face the unprecedented crisis posed by COVID-19.

Of course, as Lancastrians take extraordinary but vital precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there is an understandable level of anxiety and fear.

We feel concern for our families, our neighbors and our public and personal health. But even in these difficult times, we are embracing the effort to “flatten the curve” and stepping up to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable.

We are washing our hands more, cleaning and sanitizing and staying at home when needed. Many of us are also looking for new ways to support our neighbors, showing the resolve and strength of our community in the process.

The Volunteer Center at United Way of Lancaster County has established the Coronavirus Action Team, a group of volunteers interesting in staying involved during the crisis.

You are invited to sign up at LiveUnitedLancaster.org/Volunteer to connect with ways that you can continue to make a difference — all while staying healthy and helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

When we reach out a helping hand (with appropriate social distancing) we can maintain essential human connection, see the humanity in each other, learn from each other and build bridges.

And together, we can create an even stronger Lancaster, where we can all not just survive, but also thrive.

Please consider supporting one of these opportunities in Lancaster County:

• Lancaster Masks is looking for volunteers to help sew and deliver fabric masks to those in need in Lancaster County. For more information, contact info@lancastermasks.com.

• Community members wishing to send messages of support (pictures, notes, cards) to Lancaster General Health staff may send them to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, c/o Maria Shedleski/Volunteer Services, 555 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.

• Lancaster County Community Foundation and United Way of Lancaster County have created Lancaster Cares, a coronavirus relief fund.

Initially, grant funding will support nonprofit organizations that provide food, housing and emerging critical needs for local families.

Both donation and fundraising opportunities are available for community members who would like to participate. Please visit LancoCares.org for more details.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column.

For a copy of submittal guidelines, or if you have questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.