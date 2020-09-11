The Shreiner-Concord Cemetery Foundation is looking for volunteers for its cleanup of the cemetery — the final resting place of Thaddeus Stevens — from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

The cemetery is located at West Chestnut and Mulberry streets in Lancaster.

Community members and Millersville University students will be volunteering to cut back overgrown vines and do some other yard work to clean up the space. The cemetery has been in lockdown since March.

Those joining the cleanup are asked to wear masks and to bring gloves and their favorite yard-work tools.

Cold water and snacks will be provided.

For more information on the cleanup, email the foundation’s board secretary, Connie Callman, at conniecallman@gmail.com.