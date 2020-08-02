United Way of Lancaster County invites you to partner with us for the 29th annual Day of Caring.

On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12, we will launch our annual United Way Campaign with our time-honored days of volunteering.

Day of Caring brings together different people from across Lancaster County — from nonprofit agencies that serve those in need, to volunteers who donate their time, to businesses that support the event.

In 2019, more than 1,100 volunteers — representing local businesses, schools and civic groups — completed projects for more than 70 nonprofit organizations. This year, we plan to engage volunteers in a variety of socially distant projects across Lancaster County.

This year’s event will have a special focus on projects that can be done outdoors, in small groups or large indoor areas.

A new category of remote volunteer opportunities has been added to assist local agencies with tasks that can be done off-site.

All on-site volunteers will be required to wear masks and monitor themselves for any symptoms of illness before reporting to help.

For details on how to sign up for a Day of Caring volunteer project, visit UWLanc.org/DayOfCaring.

If you are a nonprofit agency interested in offering a project, please contact the Volunteer Center at Volunteer@UWLanc.org or use our online registration form to sign up electronically at UWLanc.org/DayOfCaringSubmit.

Partner with United Way, and together we can make a real difference in our community and help improve lives. Let’s get together and mobilize the caring power of our community.

Other volunteer opportunities

For other ways to get involved in your community, consider signing up for one of these opportunities:

• The Lancaster Food Hub is looking for volunteers to assist in its Clothing Bank. The organization needs assistance daily with a morning shift from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon shift from 1 to 4 p.m.

The morning shifts will be when the clothing bank is open and can include assisting clients as well as helping with clothing that is being donated.

For more details, please contact Rachelle at rresto@lcfoodhub.org.

• Rebel Cause Lancaster is currently recruiting volunteers to help with staffing the Lancaster Day Shelter at First United Methodist Church.

Help is needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the organization at RebelCauseInfo@gmail.com or 717-696-2163. Check out the website at RebelCauseLancaster.com.

• State Rep. Mike Sturla’s 9th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway is seeking help with the upcoming event. Volunteers are needed the week of Aug. 10-16 to help with transporting donations, sorting supplies and stuffing backpacks at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Volunteers also are needed at the stadium for the backpack giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 22, to help with registration, supply distribution, traffic control, translation and more.

If you are able to help in any way with this year’s event, contact Audrey at Lilley@UWLanc.org or register electronically at UWLanc.org/volunteer.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

• Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.