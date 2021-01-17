In a time where many are feeling especially isolated, Art of Recycle and Blue Ridge Communications have teamed up for the second annual Touch a Heart card drive.

For this Valentine’s Day project, cards created by community members will be distributed to nursing homes, veterans and soldiers — and to others feeling isolated because of the coronavirus pandemic — with the intent to cheer them up.

“We had a very successful response with last year’s initiative,” said Cindy Mellinger, marketing and community relations coordinator for Blue Ridge Communications. “This year, more than ever, people will really appreciate these powerful messages of love, joy and hope. With the public’s help, we are looking to do just that.”

The 2020 card drive brought in well over 9,000 handmade cards throughout the Blue Ridge service area, which were distributed to more than 50 organizations — including nursing homes, hospitals, VFWs and other veterans’ organizations.

Last year, participants visited Art of Recycle, a not-for-profit community arts center, to create their cards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event looks a little different.

To keep everyone safe and socially distanced, Art of Recycle is providing materials to organizations and individuals who want to help make cards. If you are in need of supplies, please call 717-466-6966 to arrange pick up of card making kits and/or materials to make kits. Art of Recycle is located at 27 Cloister Ave., Ephrata.

The deadline to return handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Blue Ridge is Feb. 3 to allow time to distribute them.

The Touch A Heart team is encouraging everyone, young and old, to make handmade cards with their own personal touch, a special message, and their name, to show the outpouring of kindness for which our communities are known.

For more information about this initiative, visit brctv.com/heart21.

Individuals and organizations can send their cards to Blue Ridge Communications, attention Cindy Mellinger, P.O. Box 150, Ephrata, PA 17522-0150. You may also contact Cindy at 717-733-6006, ext. 2551, with any questions.

Other volunteer opportunities

Here are some other ways that you can get involved in the community.

— The Millersville Area Meals on Wheels is in need of an experienced volunteer cook available on an as-needed basis, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

If you are interested, please contact the Millersville Meals on Wheels office, 121 N. George St., by calling 717-872-2415, by email at office@mamow.org or by stopping in to speak with the director. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

— The Robert Fulton Fire Company is seeking volunteers to assist with their auxiliary fundraisers.

The auxiliary group is an essential part of what helps the fire company fund its everyday operational expenses.

The auxiliary takes on the role of holding monthly breakfasts, preparing and selling food at the company’s mud sale, catering different events through the year and operating other fundraisers.

If any of this seems like something you would be interested in, please reach out to Fulton by email at Fultonfire89@yahoo.com.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submission guidelines, or for answers to questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.