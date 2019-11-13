Wrap Up Lancaster gives handmade scarves to those in need. This winter, knitters and crocheters scarfbombed two public places, with more to come.

To donate

Wrap Up Lancaster is looking for donations of yarn and handmade scarves, hats, mittens, gloves and cowls. Shelving units to store plastic bins are also needed.

Donations can be dropped off at Building Character, Finazzo’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria and The Speckled Sheep, all in Lancaster; Columbia Presbyterian Church in Columbia, Emerald Asset Management in Leola and Ewebiquitous in Lititz.

For more information, email info@wrapuplancaster.org or visit the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/wrapuplancaster.