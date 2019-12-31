The salon chair has long been akin to a therapist’s chaise. It’s also where some great ideas are born.

A few years ago, vocal coach Rebecca Achenbach was in the chair, getting her hair done by Rebecca Leaman. The women had worked together in the choir Voices of Cecilia. During Achenbach’s appointment, the singers hatched a plan for a new group focused on lighter, more accessible songs.

LaLaLuna formed in 2015 and performed its first public concert in early 2016. A few years later, Leaman bowed out, leaving Stephanie Horst, another Voices of Cecilia member, at the helm.

But the all-women vocal group’s mission has remained the same: to provide fun, spirited renditions of lighter folk, pop, jazz and showtune selections. LaLaLuna will put its spin on Christmas classics and more modern selections Friday at an Epiphany Concert at East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church.

Lancaster singer-songwriter Daryl Snider also will perform.

IF YOU GO What: LaLaLuna Epiphany Concert with Daryl Snider. Where: East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church, 432 E. Chestnut St. When: Friday, 7-9 p.m. Cost: Hygiene kit donation. More info: bit.ly/LaLaLunaEpiphany20.

Guests are asked to bring items to make hygiene kits for people in need. Attendees may bring one or more of the following items: an individually packaged adult-sized toothbrush, a large wrapped bar of soap, a nail clipper, a medium-weight hand towel in dark or bright color, or a wide-toothed comb. Cash donations also are accepted.

Attendees may stay after the performance to help assemble the kits in drawstring bags provided by the Material Resources Center in Ephrata. The center distributes the kits to families who fled their homes because of disaster or war. Some kits also go to schools and orphanages for children in need.

“It’s easy to read the news and get overwhelmed by all the bad things that are happening in the world,” Horst says. “But a lot of people really hunger for having something they can do to help, something hands on.”

This will be the third Epiphany concert where LaLaLuna combines music with hygiene kit assembly.

“Each time, the response has been really wonderful from the community,” Horst says.

It’s a fitting connection to the Epiphany holiday, which celebrates the three wise men visiting and bestowing gifts upon baby Jesus. LaLaLuna’s setlist will reflect that continuation of the Christmas celebration.

“It’s sort of an eclectic program,” Horst says. “We have some familiar carols and traditional settings; we have some familiar carols in contemporary settings.”

That includes “Merry Christmas,” made famous by Judy Garland in the film “In the Good Old Summertime,” to a song written and recorded by modern adult contemporary artist Enya. LaLaLuna will be joined by its piano accompanist, Linda Myers.

Horst, a Harrisonburg, Virginia, native who has lived in Lancaster for over 20 years, says group singing has always been part of her life. Prior to joining LaLaLuna and Voices of Cecilia, she performed with the Heritage Chorale of Lancaster. She says she loves the deep connection she feels to her fellow singers when they sing in unison, evident by the way they can communicate through just a glance, or take a breath in perfect unison.

“It feels sort of magical to me,” Horst says. “I don’t know. It’s one of those … human superpowers that we don’t often tap into.”