Visuals made verbal: Audio describers use words to explain art for a blind audience [photos, video]

The Yamato Drummers of Japan walk in silence onto a dark stage at Millersville University carrying glowing lanterns.

“They’re wearing long robes,” Rebecca Williams says into a microphone.

“The spotlights come up and we have three drummers on stage,” she explains. “The drummer in the middle slowly lifts up his arms and brings them down slowly as he strikes.”

The sound of this drum and many more fill the auditorium at the Winter Performing Arts Center. For a few members of the audience with vision loss, Williams describes what’s happening on stage, from each person’s movements to the lighting, the costumes and props.

It’s the visual made verbal through a headset.

Audio description is one service meant to make the arts accessible to all, and it’s offered by several performance spaces in Lancaster County.

Not just music

Being able to hear the Yamato drummers is a big part of their show. But the musicians’ expressions, their comedy and their gestures to the audience also are part of the theatrics. So are the staging, the costumes and the drums, large and small.

For Katarina Eller, listening to Williams’ descriptions in a headset helped her feel more included. She was able to understand why people were laughing or gasping. Eller, of Akron, has low vision and can see well up close, but not at a distance.

The drummers were wonderful, she says, and Eller appreciated the descriptions.

“That was really, really helpful to figure out what was going on, not just musicwise, but showmanshipwise,” she says.

Describing the visual

Sign language for people who are deaf or hard of hearing goes back centuries.

Audio description is much newer. The American Council of the Blind traces the idea to the 1960s with much credit going to a couple who, in 1981, created an audio description program for live theater. They trained hundreds of describers, many of whom trained others.

Williams first learned about audio description while living in North Carolina and working at Disability Rights and Resources, an advocacy group for people with disabilities. Her boss was an audio describer. Williams was intrigued and signed up for training. She described events at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte before moving back to Pennsylvania.

Williams, who now lives in Manheim Township, has been an audio describer for exhibits such as Body Worlds, the show of plasticized humans and animals. Mainly, she describes live theater and music.

Williams says she wishes she could offer more audio description in the region, but there’s not much awareness, even among her target audience.

“A lot of people with vision loss do not realize that under the Americans with Disabilities Act, they have the right to request audio description,” she says before the drummers go on stage. “It’s not just limited to theater or live performances. Audio description could be at museums, art galleries, really anywhere visual elements are part of what’s going on.”

Accessible performances

The audio description is one service suggested by Millersville’s disability arts advisory council. The group looks at upcoming arts performances and makes suggestions.

Some performances, like the drummers, have audio description. Some have American Sign Language interpretation, like Netco Dance’s upcoming “Sharing Space” performance on March 14. Some are sensory-friendly, like the Family Fun Fest “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” show March 21. Some have open captioning. And some have a combination of these services. All performances are wheelchair accessible.

In addition, arts learning opportunities are offered for people with disabilities to participate in dance and music classes, not just observe, says Barry Kornhauser, assistant director of campus and community engagement in the college’s office of visual and performing arts.

These efforts are ways to help all participate in the cultural events Lancaster has to offer, he says.

“We’re trying to make sure that if there’s a program that people want to take part in, we want to make that happen,” Kornhauser says.

Typically, before a show with audio description, Kornhauser asks performers to open their stage for a touch tour. The audience members with vision loss can touch instruments and learn more about the sets. The drummers offered even more: a touch tour and a 30-minute workshop where they described their instruments and gave each person the chance to play the drums.

In the sound room

The six people who asked for audio description picked up their headsets at the box office and found their seats. Williams headed for the sound room, separate from the audience so her narration won’t disturb others.

The distance means she rarely talks to her patrons after a performance. Sometimes Williams doesn’t know how many people are listening or actually if anyone is there.

That doesn’t change her work.

“If I don’t know if somebody’s there or not, I still have to go all out,” she says.

Her goal is for each person to feel as if he or she understood the complete experience.

The audio description that night didn’t resonate with everyone. Linda Benton has glaucoma, which limits her peripheral vision. She heard about the description through VisionCorps and wanted to give it a try.

The show was fantastic, says Benton, of Millersville. She was pleasantly surprised by the comedy of the drummers.

However, she said her headset was heavy and only one side worked. Benton could see the stage and found herself second-guessing some of the descriptions she heard.

Describing, not interpreting

Describing the visual elements comes with different challenges for different types of performances.

In theater, describers needs to fit the action between the lines of dialogue. Describing a play with multiple shows has its benefits, Williams says. She can attend rehearsals, prepare her descriptions and work out her timing.

For a one-night performance like the drummers, she has to describe in real time. Still, Williams will research performers to include details about them, along with the staging and their equipment.

For Yamato, Williams had notes about the types of drums and their international tour for her pre-show guide.

She strives to describe, not interpret.

“In other words, you don’t say, ‘Paul’s angry at Susan,’ she says. “You say, ‘Paul has a scowl on his forehead’ and they decide what that means for them.’”

That can be difficult. And that’s not to mention describing things like the fumbling sex scene in “Spring Awakening.”

If there’s a lot of dialogue in a play, it can be tricky to fit in a description of the action.

And with dance, it’s almost impossible to describe everything on stage, Williams says.

So she picks and chooses what to describe, hoping that provides a more complete performance for someone with vision loss.

For the Japanese musicians, she describes the drums and the movements of the performers. She describes their clothing and their hairstyles. When they act out short skits, she explains what’s happening. She pauses to let the music take center stage.

After the show ends, Williams describes how the last drummer waves before he walks off.

“I hope my description increased your enjoyment of the show,” she says before packing away her notes.