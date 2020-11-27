Like many traditions this year, Santa’s age-old practice of welcoming children onto his lap goes into the annals of 2020 changes caused by COVID-19. Still, it won’t stop Santa. He’s coming, for sure, with his face covered and, for the most part, keeping a 6-foot distance from boys and girls.

“It’s a great opportunity to make it special outside of tradition,” says Jewell Shivery, who helps organize Christmas in Christiana. “We are challenged, and we’ve got to get creative and find new ways to celebrate the joy of the season.”

In Elizabethtown, planners wanted to keep celebrations in place but safe, so with the same mindset as Shivery, they got creative. They will stage a reverse parade: The parade will stand still and the cars will drive past it.

“It would have been easy to pack it in and say we can’t do a parade this year, but that’s not how we approached this whole year. We still want to offer the things that we have offered even if they look different,” says Nate Diegel, program coordinator for Greater Elizabethtown Area Rec. “I’ve lived in E-town my whole life. Since I was a baby I’ve been going to the parade, so we wanted to keep that tradition going.”

Diegel got the idea from seeing reverse graduation parties where people drive by and honk their horns. In this parade, elements such as cars, floats, canopies remain stationary.

“That’s the unique thing this year –you don’t need that trailer or that big towing truck,” he said. “The elements will be spaced out and staggered, so it will be nice for the cars to go through.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the end of the line to collect letters. With Elizabethtown’s traditional Santa in the Square canceled, children can still see Santa even if they can’t sit on his lap or snap a picture.

In Christiana, Shivery and the Lions Club used to make it a full-day affair that involved everyone in the community. It began with baskets delivered to residents confined to their homes, free lunches with Santa and displays at the railroad station. It ended with Santa’s ride through town, hayrides and the soft light of candles lining the sidewalks of those participating in the luminary lighting contest.

“It’s a joyous, festive day, but it’s a day where it’s a lot of interaction,” Shivery says. “We said, to be responsible, we should not do those things.” Plus, the Lions felt they couldn’t ask already struggling businesses to sponsor luminary kits and prizes.

But Santa still wants to ride through town. Instead of Santa giving gifts, he’ll receive them for the Octorara Food Bank. His sleigh sits atop a flatbed truck and his reindeer, animated wood cutouts, look as if they’re climbing over the truck cab with Rudolf leading. Residents can hand food donations to the firefighters escorting the sleigh.

Around the county

Scaled-down celebrations manage to hold on to traditions without compromising people. Lancaster’s traditional tree lighting is canceled, but a Kringle Caravan will roam the city carrying Santa on a city fire truck, and Prima Theater will cart carolers around on a trolley to serenade neighborhoods.

In Lititz, Hometown Christmas is canceled, but Christmas in the Park will go on this year for three days instead of one with a limit of 200 guests per night.

“We’re probably not getting everybody, but we’re at least getting some people, giving a little bit of a sense of normalcy and some of those traditions we’ve been trying to do in Lititz this year,” says Kellye Martin with Lititz Springs Park.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on stage all three nights. They also will ride through town on a fire truck, as they always do.

Thanks to Lancaster County fire companies, Santa rides through many neighborhoods including Willow Street, where his sleigh sits atop a decorated 1956 fire truck. Firefighters hand out candy canes there, as they do in Upper Leacock.

“In the past, we would get to talk to people, but with COVID, I don’t know if we’ll get to chat. It’s educational and reminds the community we’re there for them,” says Upper Leacock Fire Chief Wes Collins. “The kids in the neighborhood expect it.”

Santa’s House in Ephrata Train Station and Visitors Center will look much the same as in years past, except for the health restrictions. As everywhere, masks and social distancing are required. One family at a time will greet Santa, and he will sit at a desk instead of his chair. Children sit on a child size chair in front of his desk.

With Santa behind plexiglass, pictures may not work. Many Santa pictures will cleverly arrange Santa in the background with children a safe distance away.

Parents appreciate the safety measures and say their children have become used to it.

“At this point, they’re pretty familiar with not being able to go places because of the virus,” says Candy Opinaldo from Quarryville. “We see Santa every year, so we’re hoping we can take them over.”

Her family members have medical concerns, but Opinaldo feels comfortable with precautions in place for Southern End Community Association’s Santa and Live Reindeer in the Park. All events have moved outside and reservations are required for Santa visits.

Unfortunately, many local events are canceled, including those with pets.

“The shelter space isn’t very big, so we would have to do timed tickets or appointments so folks weren’t just standing outside in chilly temperatures … (then) you have a whole different health risk,” says Lauren Henderson with the Humane Society of Lancaster County. “With all the roadblocks, we felt for the safety of everyone and for the organization as a whole it was best to hit the pause on it for this year.”

Shivery from Christiana and Kathy Blankenbiller who stands in for Mrs. Claus every year in Lititz both call their towns “magical” at Christmastime when the traditional events happen.

Blankenbiller canceled the all-day Lititz Hometown Christmas. She says she is heartbroken for the children who won’t get to participate in the daytime event at the elementary school.

“I’m hoping that in 2021 we will have gotten a vaccine and everything will calm down enough so we can have this next year,” Blankenbiller says. “And if it is, we’re gonna go all out.”