Bob Smith started cycling about 15 months ago as therapy following knee replacement surgery. Since then, he’s pedaled thousands of miles, from leisurely rides along the coast and through bucolic New England towns to challenging treks across a desert oasis and a Central American jungle.
He’s logged plenty of miles in outer space and at the bottom of the sea, too — all without ever leaving Woodcrest Villa’s Viva Centre.
Smith, 69, is one of 25 or so residents at the senior living community who have found a fun way to stay fit using CyberCycles, specially designed recumbent-style bikes equipped with virtual reality screens.
The interactive nature of the CyberCycle forces riders to think while exercising, offering a dual benefit for both physical and cognitive health, says Kristin Manser, wellness manager at Woodcrest Villa.
“Our residents this last year have just embraced this whole CyberCycle experience,” Manser says.
Two other Lancaster County senior living communities — Landis Homes and Masonic Village — also have included CyberCycles in their fitness offerings.
“All the research out there is really pointing toward combining the physical with the cognitive,” says Stacy Schroder, director of wellness and prevention at Masonic Village, where they take a holistic approach to personal training that includes all dimensions of wellness — physical, spiritual, mental, social and cognitive.
A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that virtual reality-enhanced exercise like CyberCycling offers greater cognitive benefit than traditional exercise. CyberCyclists, the study showed, experienced a 23% reduction in progression to mild cognitive impairment compared to traditional exercisers.
“I find the CyberCycle program hits multiple parts of the wellness wheel,” says Adam Buchanan, wellness manager at Landis Homes. “The physical aspect is a given; however, I also see the social and cognitive aspect. Honestly, it’s really brought our community together.”
How it works
The three local teams are among over 200 CyberCycle teams worldwide, most of them in senior living communities throughout the United States, as well as Canada, Singapore, Korea and Hong Kong.
Riders use their minds in a variety of ways, from shifting gears to avoiding obstacles.
“You’re in charge of steering, pedaling, staying on the road,” Manser says.
Riders can choose from 48 different races across four difficulty levels, from basic courses of a few miles to extreme treks with challenging uphill grades. Virtual locales range from a redwood forest to an undersea course laden with sharks and shipwrecks. The longest course is 20 miles.
“I challenge myself every month to do all 48 (courses),” Smith says, noting he’s ridden more than 3,500 miles so far in 2019.
Woodcrest teammate Marv Shearer, 94, says he prefers the slightly less demanding Evening Bliss course, a 2.3-mile ride through a park at dusk, with an occasional squirrel crossing his path.
Riders sit in a large, comfortable seat with handlebars on each side that include buttons for shifting gears. The screen displays myriad statistics, including miles per hour, rotations per minute, the grade of the course, time elapsed and heart rate, among others.
Since each rider logs in with a unique password, they can track their own progress, the progress of their team and the more than 1,300 riders throughout the world on their computer or smartphone. They can also compete with a ghost rider that represents their best previous ride on a particular course.
“You always try to beat your best ride,” says Dave Warfel, 72, who pedaled 160 miles in October to come in second on the Woodcrest leaderboard behind Smith, who logged 363 miles.
Thriving on challenge
An unexpected benefit of the CyberCycle program has been a healthy spirit of competition. And for many riders that spirit is pretty intense, especially when it comes to the nationwide challenges released by Interactive Fitness, the developer of the CyberCycle.
“People just flock to those bikes to participate in those challenges,” Schroder says.
Landis Homes residents won a “Rock Around the Clock” CyberCycle Challenge by logging a total of eight days, nine hours and 27 minutes of cycling time over a seven-day period in June. The effort included 26 residents and 20 employees, including three residents who each logged 24 hours of cycling for the week. Two residents even started cycling at 3 a.m. one morning when they discovered a competing team had taken the lead.
“I knew we had competitive residents, but didn’t fully understand how many and how dedicated they were until we started participating in the challenges,” Buchanan says.
Additionally, cyclists vie for the top spot in terms of miles logged each month, both as a team and individually.
“Boy, do these Lancaster teams exude an amazing presence,” Manser says.
Masonic Village took the No. 1 spot in February out of 153 teams, logging 1,702 miles. Landis Homes blew away the competition in October, racking up 2,525 miles. Woodcrest Villa’s riders held the top spot internationally for three consecutive months this summer.
Since January, one of the three local teams has claimed the monthly title in all but two months, and several local riders have claimed the No. 1 spot for individual miles logged out of all participants worldwide.
Woodcrest riders have nearly doubled their monthly miles from the same time last year, Manser says.
“So far this year our riders have cranked out more than 12,000 miles on our two bikes,” she says. “We are hoping to hit the 15,000-mile mark by the end of the year.”
It’s not all about work, though. There’s fun, too. Not all the courses are based in reality. Thunderball is 10.10 miles on a roller coaster track. There’s an outdoor tour of Greek mythology that starts in a minotaur’s maze and an extreme 11-mile trek through Lost Valley. Watch out for the dinosaurs.
In some ways, the CyberCycle is like a video game for a decidedly non-teenage generation. With a few exceptions.
“You can’t crash. You can’t go off a cliff or hit animals or anything,” Manser says. Not even those pesky squirrels.
And, adds 80-year-old Woodcrest resident and cyclist Irv Liss, “Nobody’s shooting at you.”