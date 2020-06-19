In the late 1800s, people of faith gathered in Mount Gretna for Bible Conferences that lasted anywhere from 10 days to the entire summer.

People stayed in tents, which were later upgraded to cottages that now make up the landscape of Mount Gretna today, according to the history section of mtgretnacampmeeting.com.

These gatherings, also known as revivals, were held across the country. Some were hosted in big-top circus tents.

Now, Calvary Chapel Church of Lebanon is hosting a revival of its own, reimagined for life in the time of a pandemic.

The church will host the Virtual Old-Fashioned Revival from Sunday, June 21, to Saturday, June 27.

Each daily installment is 30 minutes and begins at 7 p.m. A different speaker will be featured each evening.

Listeners may tune in via the FM radio station WLEB 93.1, 97.7, 98.7, and 106.3.

The Revival will also be broadcast online to watch via Calvary Chapel's website at CCleb.com.