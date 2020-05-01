Last March, the city of Lancaster was faced with a quandary.

As COVID-19 seeped into nearly every facet of life, what was to become of First Friday, downtown Lancaster city's monthly showcase of local arts? Thankfully, the transition from physical to digital went off without a hitch, with galleries such as Red Raven Art Company and Curio. Gallery & Creative Supply showing off art from the comfort of a computer screen.

Today, May 1, brings the promise of even more art to responsibly enjoy in your sweatpants. As with last month, galleries and artists provide links that you can access at any time. Events with specific times are noted. Check out the list of participants below.

-Curio. Gallery & Art Supply

Curio. Art Supply Demos & Conversation, 7-8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/227967675123782/

-Demuth Museum

"Still Life in Lancaster: Art in the Time of COVID-19" online exhibition, 5-8 p.m.

Link: Demuth.org

-Echo Valley Art Group

Virtual Exhibition May 20: Echo Valley Art Group

Link: www.echovalleyartgroup.com/events

-Freiman Stolzfus Gallery

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gallery and studio tour, piano performance by Tim Steffen and live drawing for Mother's Day giveaway, 7-8 p.m.

-Lancaster Public Art

Self-guided virtual tour of public art in Lancaster city.

Link: LancasterPublicArt.com

Red Raven Art Company

Virtual May Art Walk featuring works by Rhoda Kahler and Darcie Goldberg, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Link: www.redravenartcompany.com

Typothecary Letterpress

Virtual First Friday Letterpress Printing, 5-8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/930426800708650/