In early June, a ventriloquist dummy of "Call Me By Your Name" actor Timothée Chalamet was listed on eBay for an astounding $122,795.

The puppet went viral for its likeness to Chalamet and ... well, because it's "creepy."

Now, the viral dummy is making its way back into headlines after its July 23 debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (which bought the puppet).

The puppet master behind the viral ventriloquist dummy? York County's own Chris Alan.

Alan will admit he didn't expect anyone to buy the dummy, hence the $122,795 price tag. And while Alan's a fan of Chalamet, he said the puppet was made as an inside joke for his neighbor.

"It’s not that I'm not a fan (of Chalamet); I'm just not a super fan," Alan said.

How do you decide to create a Chalamet puppet?

Alan, who lives York City, said he had always wanted to try his hand at sculpting "a handsome" ventriloquist dummy, and his neighbor just happened to be obsessed with Chalamet. They had watched several movies featuring Chalamet together.

Alan began creating "Chala-mini," making sure to send photo updates to his neighbor, who thought the dummy was hilarious, Alan said.

He had planned on gifting the dummy to his neighbor, but she moved away before he was finished, and the puppet was too big for her to take.

He decided instead to post the dummy on eBay. The eBay listing also included a humorous description, which told potential buyers the doll would be "a perfect gift for any occasion, from baby shower to bar mitzvah!"

A few days after posting the doll on eBay, Alan received so many media inquiries that he had to take a day off from his job at York Wallcoverings, he said.

He's also made dummies of Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa and more

Soon after, Alan received a message on Instagram from a producer of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" asking to purchase the doll. While "The Tonight Show" didn't buy the ventriloquist dummy for the asking price, Alan he was paid a "substantial amount" for his artwork.

On "The Tonight Show," Chalamet's mini-me joined Fallon to "discuss" the five finalists for Fallon's second-annual Tonight Show Summer Reads book club. The doll also "sang" a duet with actor Fred Armisen, who was a guest on the talk show.

This isn't Alan's first claim-to-fame.

In 2014, Alan made a dummy of television personality Anderson Cooper, which was featured on Cooper's show at the time. Cooper then commissioned a dummy in the likeness of television show host Kelly Ripa.

The Ripa dummy was outfitted with an authentic Diane von Furstenburg wrap dress.

Cooper gifted Ripa her puppet lookalike during an episode of "Live! with Kelly and Ryan."

"That is the nicest thing ever," Ripa said about the one-of-a-kind gift. "That is such a nice surprise."

Alan said that after having his artwork featured on "Live! with Kelly and Ryan," he couldn't imagine anything better.

What's next? Stay tuned for red carpet Melissa McCarthy

Five years later, Alan said he's been asked to work with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," creating props that the company can't make themselves.

Alan said the Chalamet replica is "opening new doors," for him. He said he's "always loved the entertainment industry," and is now seriously thinking about making a career switch.

Since beginning to make ventriloquist dummies as a young adult, Alan has created about 25.

He said he grew up with what he described as a "love-hate relationship" with iconic ventriloquist dummy Charlie McCarthy.

"One minute I loved him, the next I was terrified," Alan said.

He said he had always wanted a replica of Charlie McCarthy, but the only dolls he could find on the internet were too pricey. So he decided to make his own.

"I thought, 'I bet I can sculpt it myself,'" he said.

He began watching videos and taught himself, he said. Now, instead of being scared of ventriloquist dummies, he said he "embraces the creepiness."

"(Ventriloquist dummies) are," he said. "They are creepy."

Aside from the dummies of Chalamet, Ripa, Cooper and McCarthy, Alan has also made dolls of fashion icon Iris Apfel, Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos and talk show host Andy Cohen.

He's currently working on a dummy of his favorite actress, Melissa McCarthy, outfitted in a replica of her 2015 Golden Globes outfit. Alan expects the doll to be done in the next few days.

"Who knows what's going to happen when she's finished," Alan said.

You can keep up with Alan's work on his Instagram page @TalkingHeadStudio.