During World War II, Christ Harnish grew watermelon on the roof of his shed on Charlotte Street. He wanted to prove that you didn’t need a farm to grow your own food.

Harnish was one of hundreds of people who had victory gardens in Lancaster County during the war. As COVID-19 has stressed America’s food systems and cleared grocery shelves, there has been more interest in growing your own food.

An LNP archive dive reveals the rich history of victory gardens in the Garden Spot.

World War I

The first reference to victory gardens is found in March 1918, a year after the U.S. joined the allies into war. An ad from Leinbach & Company asks every American to perform patriotic duties: Save food. Plant a victory garden. Buy war savings stamps.

These victory gardens were a new name for war gardens. In 1917, Woodrow Wilson pushed for food “four ourselves, for our armies, our seaman, and also for a large part of the nations with whom we have now made common cause.”

During the war, Lancaster’s Chamber of Commerce and The New Era created a program to turn vacant lots into gardens. Also, local companies set aside land where employees could garden after work or on Saturdays. At Stehli silk mill (pictured above), for example, J.D. Rife said he grew all of the vegetables for his family in his garden that measured 125-feet-by-310-feet.

America goes to war again

In 1942, the government brought back the idea of victory gardens. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. went to war and ramped up production in many industries. More food needed to be produced to supply the country, plus the military and allies overseas.

A local garden committee asked for donations of land in their hopes to turn every idle plot of ground in Lancaster into Victory Gardens. There were also people gardening in back yards.

By the fall, 200 people signed up for the public victory gardens in Lancaster city. For $1.25, you received a plowed and fertilized plot of land, 50-foot-by-50-foot. For $2.25, you got a 50-foot-by-100-foot garden.

The Victory Garden committee and the Men’s Garden Club held a victory garden and flower show in September. Gardeners, some first-timers, showed off their harvests (right). About 1,000 people came to the vegetable show over two days.

Want watermelon? Grow your own

As the war progressed, people were asked to make more sacrifices. Food and gasoline were rationed to divert supplies to the war front.

Growing your own vegetables was pushed as a way to stretch ration cards as and a patriotic duty.

Gardeners were warned that “non-essential” vegetables would be scarce in 1943. Grow your own if you wanted things like artichokes, watermelon, bleached celery, eggplant, cucumbers, radishes, rhubarb, leeks and pumpkins.

Interest in victory gardens was up. About 1,250 gardens were planted in the city. In Lancaster, the land in front of McCaskey High School was offered for victory gardens. A portion of the south nine golf course at Meadia Heights Golf Club was turned over to members for victory gardens.

In Landisville, Mrs. W. B. Greider (pictured above) ripped out the flowers and shrubs in her front lawn and replaced them with rhubarb, spinach, cabbages, peppers and tomatoes.

Gardeners fill the breach

In 1944, the government asked gardeners to grow more. Backyard gardeners must produce half of the fresh vegetables the nation will need, they were told before seed-starting time.

Commercial gardens were at capacity so it was up to home gardeners to fill the breach.

By late March, 600 people registered for public garden plots in the city.

The victory garden committee in May asked city merchants to stick to the summer schedule and close stores at 5 p.m., a half an hour earlier than normal. Many gardeners are store workers and the extra 30 minutes of daylight is needed, the group said.

Sunday News asked Christ Harnish, 38 N. Charlotte St., (pictured) to be its model gardener during the war. “Can a war-industry worker put in 10 hours a day and still raise a Victory Garden with the time and energy he has left in the evening?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Read more: Victory Garden history in our garden email newsletter, which shifts to vegetable gardening for the next few weeks. We'll include Victory Garden recipes and vintage stories and photos from the archives Have you grown a victory garden? Or do you still have one? Do you have memories of working in a victory garden or stories of gardens past? Share your memories in the comments or email enegley@lnpnews.com.

In 1944, he grow enough vegetables to keep feed five or six families.

Working on a 100-foot-by-40 foot plot, Harnish planted three rounds of crops through the year.

“I lost no time in planting something else with the result that this winter when the temperature is at zero, I’ll still be collecting vitamins from the garden and planning a still better garden next year," he said.

Victory overseas, but gardens still needed

A wave of optimism swept over the country as summer 1944 ended and the collapse of Germany seemed near. Many, including farmers and people in the food supply chain, thought the war would be soon over and rationing would end. But the new year started with canned vegetables returning to the list of rationed food.

In the city, 1,000 public garden plots were available. The 30 foot-by-50 foot lots cost $1.50. By March planting, 805 plots were reserved.

In June, weeks after V-E Day, Pennsylvania ag leaders asked gardeners to plant vegetables to replace meat and fruit, which were scarce. They suggested lima beans, green shell bean and soybeans, greens like chard, beet greens, kale, mustard greens, broccoli and spinach. Tomatoes could be a substitute for fruit. Recipes like this showed how to stretch meat flavor.

Public gardens to community gardens

After the war ended, it wasn’t back to normal. Strikes blocked farm equipment and more food was needed to send to Europe. Victory gardens would be more necessary in 1946 than they were during the war, state and national leaders said, along with Lancaster Mayor Dale Cary.

In Lancaster, the wartime garden committee disbanded. Gardeners formed their own groups and got permission to use some of the former victory garden plots.

People still had fun in their gardens. A group called the Illustrious Order of Yams held a picnic in July in Lititz Springs Park. The name came from a contest over the vegetables in their victory gardens.

Gardens disappear

As the years passed, the garden became part of an evolving city.

The gardens on the School District of Lancaster’s land on State Street became a playing field.

The Wheatland gardens lasted for nearly two decades. An article from 1952 said there were 95 plots with a list of people waiting for openings. Fred Zuch, 44 N. West End Ave. had four plots that summer. The schoolteacher attended classes at Millersville State Teachers College in the mornings and worked in the garden in the afternoon, growing tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, eggplants, potatoes, green beans, corn, cantaloupes and marigolds. He also helped his grandson, Thomas Buchanan, who tended to a garden at Wheatland as a Cub Scout project.

By 1960, Lancaster County Historical Society replaced the gardens with Tanger Arboretum.

Inflation gardens

Victory gardens weren’t mentioned again until 1971, as people became more interested in baking, cooking and canning.

Two years later, newspapers reported the popularity of vegetable gardens because of soaring food prices. Some people called them victory gardens. Others called them inflation gardens.

A lot of the enthusiasm found in wartime gardens was missing from the coverage of gardening this time.

During this surge in gardening, Manheim Township started renting plots. A decade later, 400 people a year still signed up to garden near the municipal building and in Stauffer Park.