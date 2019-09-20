If you missed Lancaster’s VegFest, the vegan festival held here in June, and are still hankering for some vegan victuals, you can check out York’s Harvest Vegfest on Saturday.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Cousler Park, 1060 Church Road, York. Free parking is available in four lots.

The event features plant-based food, kids’ activities, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations by chef Liza Naylor, a pie-eating contest and more.

The first 100 people to arrive at the park’s Pavilion C, near the Kids' Corner, will receive a free bag filled with goodies.

Visit yorkvegfest.com for information. The festival is organized by Animal Advocates of South Central PA.

Then, just as Lancaster City Restaurant Week is about to end — it runs through Sunday — York Vegan Restaurant Week starts Saturday, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 29.

Participating restaurants serving vegan offerings for the week include The Handsome Cab, Revival Social Club, Prince Street Café – York, Mexitaly Brick Oven Brewhouse, Nittany Pizza, Tutoni’s, Viet Thai Café, Fig & Barrel, Leg Up Farmers Market, Collusion Tap Works and Zwild Vegans, Wise Sauce, Aye Ryze and Nana’s Oven in Penn Market.

For more information, visit York Vegan Restaurant Week’s Facebook page at: bit.ly/VegWeekYork.

A Harvest Vegfest after-party and Vegan Restaurant Week kickoff will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Penn Market, 380 W. Market St., York.