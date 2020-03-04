Veggie burgers have been around for decades, but only recently have vegetarian burgers truly…

There will be a food and entertainment festival Saturday that will, at a glance, look much l…

The buzz over plant-based proteins hasn’t died down a bit during the few years they have rul…

Should you eat "meat" during Lent?

If you are wondering if it’s OK to eat a beef-like burger during Lent, the answer is: technically yes.

“Faux meat products from the likes of Impossible Foods, made with soy, and Beyond Meat, whose ingredients include pea, rice and mung bean protein, do not run afoul of Lent’s meat abstinence laws, which bar Catholics aged 14 and older from eating animal flesh on Ash Wednesday or any Friday during Lent, (save for the aquatic kind),” according to Chicago Tribune.

However, substituting meat misses the point, at least according to church officials.

“What’s behind the whole tradition in practice is to go without in order to be in solidarity with those who are hungry, with those who can’t afford meat,” said Todd Williamson, director of the Office of Divine Worship at the Archdiocese of Chicago. “By going without that we are reminded of others. We experience hunger ourselves. So it’s a bit deeper than whether it’s just a meat product.”