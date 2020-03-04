If you gave up meat for Lent or need to find a quick meat-free meal, the last few months have brought a lot of plant-based “meat” options to fast food and chain restaurants.
Here is a round-up of these plant-based options (aside from salads) along with a few vegan options if you are dairy-free, too.
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins has several vegan ice cream flavors. The store in Leola has Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. The store in Denver has Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Coffee Caramel Chunk.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
BJ’s in Park City Center has a vegan pizza option. Ask for a veggie pizza without cheese and ask for the pizza not to be brushed with butter. The crust and marinara sauce are vegan.
Burger King
Burger King locations have Impossible Whoppers made with plant-based Impossible burger. The burger is cooked on the same grill as beef burgers but you can request for it to be cooked elsewhere.
Chipotle
Chipotle has sofritas, a mix of tofu, peppers and spices, as an option for burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Both black and pinto beans are meat-free.
Dairy Queen
Misty slushes are vegan.
Dunkin'
Dunkin has a Beyond Sausage sandwich, with a Beyond Sausage patty, egg and cheese.
Little Caesars
The pizza sauce and dough at Little Caesars are vegan.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Substitute tofu in the burritos, fajitas, salads and tacos at Moe’s.
Noodles and Company
The Japanese Pan Noodles are vegan. These are vegan if you leave out the cheese: Spaghetti with Marinara and Pasta Fresca. There are a few other meals that can be made vegan.
Olive Garden
The breadsticks at Olive Garden are vegan (the buttery topping doesn’t have dairy.) Vegan pastas are: angel hair, cavatappi, fettuccine, gluten-free rotini, rigatoni, small shells, spaghetti and whole-wheat linguine. Add vegan marinara or the tomato sauce from the kid’s menu. The minestrone soup is also dairy-free.
Panera Bread
Panera has a vegan black bean soup and two vegan broth bowls: Vegan Lentil Quinoa Broth Bowl and the Soba Noodle Broth Bowl with Edamame.
Papa John’s
The pizza sauce and dough at Papa John’s are vegan.
Pizza Hut
The marinara sauce and Thin ‘N Crispy Pizza crust are vegan.
Qdoba Mexican Grill
At Qdoba, corn and flour tortillas are vegan, so are black and pinto beans, brown and cilantro-lime rice, guacamole, vegetable blends, potatoes and most salsas. The tortilla soup is also vegan.
Red Lobster
The fried Dragon Broccoli appetizer is vegan.
Red Robin
Red Robin has a vegan patty as a burger option.
Starbucks
Starbucks has a Lentils & Vegetable Protein Bowl with brown rice, but it is not available at all locations in Lancaster County. Other vegan options are a plain or multigrain bagel, oatmeal (classic or blueberry).
Subway
Subway has a Beyond Meat Meatball Marinara sandwich. These breads are vegan: Hearty Italian, Italian, Roasted Garlic, Sourdough and 9-Grain Wheat.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell has vegan sides, such as the chips and guacamole and the cinnamon twists. A few items can be made vegan, such as a Bean Burrito “fresco style” (the Black Bean Burrito without cheese) or the Veggie Cantina Power Bowl without sauce.
TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays has a plant-based Beyond Burger. Ask for the challah bun, if you want a vegan meal. Nachos can be made vegan without cheese or sour cream.
This list includes restaurant chains found in Lancaster County. PETA has a full list of restaurant chains online.