Gretna Theatre will livestream a virtual concert by actress and singer Vanessa Williams, “Live from the West Side,” on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The theater is part of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations in the country presenting the show; it is one of only two in Pennsylvania participating in the virtual event.

Tickets are $30, and include access to the livestreamed performance. A recording of the show will be available for 72 hours after the broadcast.

Proceeds from the event will “support sustaining the community that produces and presents live professional theater that engages, transforms, entertains and educates,” according to a news release. For tickets and more information, visit gretnatheatre.org.