When Brian Kurtas became executive director of Gretna Theatre in the winter of 2018, he wanted to learn about the area.
Mount Gretna was a town steeped in history. Most people know about the Pennsylvania Chautauqua, established in 1892, and Gretna Theatre, which opened 92 years ago.
But Kurtas discovered another big part of Mount Gretna’s past that isn’t as well-known.
“I learned how uniquely related to the military Mount Gretna is,” Kurtas says.
Indeed, from 1885 to 1935, the National Guard of Pennsylvania was stationed in Mount Gretna.
Kurtas wanted to celebrate that history.
“I had a good relationship with the USO, and they agreed to come to Mount Gretna for a show,” Kurtas says.
“They travel the world performing for the troops and their families. I don’t believe they do too many of what they call ‘sit down’ productions, so we are excited they are coming.”
“American Heartland Tribute” opens today and runs through Sunday. It is the final show of the season and Kurtas sees it as Gretna Theatre’s gift to military veterans.
Eight members of the USO will be doing a musical revue, featuring all kinds of patriotic songs, from contemporary to traditional, from John Philip Sousa to Lee Greenwood.
And the show will feature Mount Gretna history blended into it as well.
Members of all branches of the military are eligible for $5 off their tickets. Kurtas says more than 200 people already have taken advantage of the discount.
“This is going to be patriotic, celebratory and educational,” Kurtas says. “We’ve got this wonderful, unique history.”
Robert H. Coleman, who founded Mount Gretna in 1889, was a scion of the Coleman family, which controlled the Cornwall Iron Furnace and made a massive fortune in iron processing. He also owned vast farmland in the Lebanon area.
“Coleman loved trains and he built a railroad (the Cornwall and Lebanon Railroad) and put in a stop in Mount Gretna,” says Susan Hostetter, president of the Mount Gretna Area Historical Society.
That was in 1889. A few years later, he leased land to the Pennsylvania Chautauqua for $1 a year. Classrooms and homes were built and a resort community rose up.
But Coleman wasn’t done.
“In 1885, Coleman donated enough land to Pennsylvania to bring the entire National Guard here for training,” Hostetter says.
Each summer, from 1885 to 1935, up to 10,000 soldiers would ascend on the area for training in the spring and summer.
An exhibit at the historical society, located in one of the original camp meeting houses next to the Mount Gretna Playhouse, looks back at the encampments and how they affected life in sleepy Mount Gretna.
Old photographs show rows and rows of soldiers; the name of the encampment would change, often each year, depending on who was in charge.
In April 1898, it was unseasonably cold and the military got permission to house the soldiers in people’s homes.
A list on display in the exhibit shows just how much each property owner got for housing the soldiers, some of whom did some damage to the property.
While most were well under $100, including a $2 a day charge just for using the property, one gentleman, a Mr. Orth from Harrisburg, claimed $3,033.30 in damage.
Both World War I and the Spanish American War took place while the guard trained at Mount Gretna.
“During the Spanish American War, you would muster right into the Army from here,” Hostetter says.
By 1935, the state purchased a much larger parcel of land in Fort Indiantown Gap.
“They needed more room,” Hostetter says. “Tanks, the military equipment got much larger.”
The historical society is open weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
If you attend the matinees during the run of “American Heartland Tribute,” the historical society will be open afterward.