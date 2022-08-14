There’s just something about used vinyl records.

New ones are nice, but there’s something about the history contained within a used record that I can’t help but appreciate more with age. Assuming that the price is nice, and that the record hasn’t been “loved” too much over its history, a used record can serve as not only a window to the past, but a message, too.

One of the last remaining 50-cent bins for used records in the Lancaster area isn’t a bin at all — there are shelves and shelves of records that have seen better days in the 50-cent area at Mr. Suit Records on Lancaster city’s West Chestnut Street. Certainly enough to while away an entire afternoon, which is why I usually just skim the tops of each row to see the most recent arrivals. These can range anywhere from Tijuana Brass albums to well-known classics whose glory days are long ago.

On a recent trip, I was pleased to find what looked to be an old compilation of live tracks from the iconic jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker. I consider myself forever a jazz beginner, so if I see a compilation from a name I know — and it’s only 50 cents — it’s an easy buy, no need to look it over too intently.

I took the record home and threw on side one, now ready to keenly read the track list and inner-sleeve essay. My eye briefly caught a name written on the back cover, after the array of players on the album. I enjoy seeing names scrawled on old records. Usually, my mind wanders, trying to create a visage of this random stranger unwrapping this record new, years ago, unable to fathom that a stranger will buy it and share some version of that exact same joy in the future.

However, this was different. Neatly printed beneath the names on the back cover, including legends such as “Miles Davis” and “Max Roach,” was a name that I recognized, and you might, too — “Tim Mekeel.”

From 1977 to October of 2021, Mekeel, 66, was known as one of the foremost business writers in Lancaster County, first for the Lancaster New Era and later for LNP | LancasterOnline. However, in my short time at the newspaper before his retirement, I came to know Tim for his immense wealth of music knowledge, which I, as a music nerd myself, was always happy to seek out. Tim is particularly a jazz aficionado, which in turn helped develop his musician son, Colin, into a mighty player himself.

As my brain began connecting the dots on the record’s ownership, the first few songs on side one helped me figure out exactly how a compilation from one of the architects of the genre ended up in the “Used” section.

The record (which is simply called “Charlie Parker”) itself is two live albums in one — “Live on 52nd Street,” which was recorded in 1948 and first released in 1957, and “Bird at St. Nick’s,” recorded in 1950 and released in 1958. Other than being live performances, the main thing that these two albums have in common is, well, how terrible they sound.

Both were recorded on cheap, non-professional home recorders, presumably from a small high-top in the front of a smoky jazz club. Not only that, but some “songs” cut in right at the beginning of a Bird solo, and then abruptly end seconds after the solo is finished. There is obviously band accompaniment, but it’s next to impossible to make out on some cuts. For example, the great drummer Max Roach is barely audible on the cuts he played on, and when he is, his cymbals sound like hard rain falling all around a bright saxophone.

On the front left corner of the record, in Surgeon’s General warning-sized type, was the disclaimer that I had missed when I bought the record: “This is not a high-fidelity album. The historical importance of the recordings transcends fidelity of sound.”

“It’s a classic buyer beware message, a stop sign that I just drove right through,” says Tim over the phone, laughing when I recount the warning note. “I’d say 50 cents is a very fair price.”

Talking to Tim about my find helped fill in many a blank about the record’s nearly half century-old history. It turns out that Tim bought this compilation back when it first came out in 1973, when he was a freshman at Penn State University.

“I was just trying to figure out what is jazz, and who are these guys?” Tim says. “I wanted to learn more about them; why is Charlie Parker a big deal, why is Miles (Davis) a big deal? There’s one way to find out, and of course, I picked the absolute worst recording to start my little exploration.”

Tim surmises that the record was part of the large percentage of his 450-strong vinyl collection that he gave to a neighbor when he moved out of his house on Mary Street in 1999. It sat on one shelf for 26 years, and then it changed any number of hands for the next 23 years, and now I have it.

Time travel is real, folks.

I went back and asked Mike Madrigale, owner of Mr. Suit Records, about how long it had been sitting in the used bin, and apparently it wasn’t very long. It’s astounding to consider how many people who might have tried playing it before discovering that it is not very pleasant to listen to. How many people saw the name “Tim Mekeel” scrawled on the back cover and wondered who this guy might be?

Tim guesses that he spent $5 to buy it new in 1973, which would be around $32 now, according to an online inflation calculator.

Now that I know this little piece of history, I’ll probably never part with it. When I first started collecting records 13 years ago, I would get annoyed at the sheer number of names scrawled on a record’s sleeve, tarnishing any hypothetical value I had assigned it. But had Tim not written his name back in 1973, I would not have gotten the jolt of warmth and familiarity that I felt, both when I saw his name, and when I called him to catch up. Fifty cents? No, priceless.

Check the used bins next time — you won’t find a record with “Kevin Stairiker” written on it just yet, but maybe one day soon.

Kevin Stairiker is an LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.