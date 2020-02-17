As the world focuses on the Chinese coronavirus epidemic, and as we battle influenza season here at home, it is almost impossible for your child to miss the significance of germs.

Words like “death toll,” “flu map” and “quarantine,” as well as pictures of people wearing masks — or, even worse those space-like disease-control suits — can be scary for all of us, but especially children.

So, what is the best way to talk about germs to your children so that they can protect themselves but not live in fear?

Start with a general education about germs. Keep it age appropriate but make it informative. Cover topics such as “virus,” “bacteria” and “epidemic.”

Viruses and bacteria are types of germs. Doctors talk about them differently because we use varying kinds of medicines if we need to treat them, but overall, they are the same when it comes to avoiding them.

Epidemic is a fancy word meaning that a single germ is affecting a lot of people.

Give germs some good publicity. Germs can be good.

Some germs in our body help us to stay healthy. They do things like help digest food and prime our immune system for fighting the bad germs. Most of the time our body has only the good germs and keeps the bad germs out. But every now and then a disease-causing germ finds its way into our body.

Teach them how germs spread

Here are two activities that are fun and help to explain how infections spread. Place a tablespoon of glitter in your child’s hands and have him or her rub their hands together. Then ask the child to walk around the room touching things.

The glitter will of course go everywhere, leaving you with a little bit of a mess, but more importantly, with a wonderful illustration of how our hands are the biggest source of germ spread.

Secondly, take a spray bottle and fill it with colored water. Allow your child to spray the water and see where it lands. This is a good way to mimic a cough or a sneeze, and to understand the concept of respiratory droplet spread.

Most viruses, including influenza and coronavirus, spread to about six feet beyond the infected person. Because the virus does not survive for very long on surfaces, packages, letters and imported goods from China are not able to spread the germ.

Practice prevention

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Remind kids that the best defense against germs is hand washing and staying healthy in other ways. Practice washing hands with soap and water while singing a chorus of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” to show your child what an adequate hand washing is.

Remind them that hand washing should be done after using the bathroom, before and after eating and more frequently if they are sick. Teach them to cough or sneeze into their elbows, and to throw away tissues immediately. Make sure all vaccines, including flu, are up to date for both yourself and your children.

Give your child the power. Our best defense against any illness is a healthy body. Teach your child about his or her immune system germ fighters and how to keep them strong.

Emphasize the importance of getting enough sleep, and eating nutritious foods, including antioxidants, such as bright fruits and vegetables. And encourage outside play time every day, as this has been shown to help prevent illnesses.

Do not let your antiviral efforts to turn into antipeople ones. Signs and policies barring people who have recently been in China have triggered xenophobia and flat-out racism.

The internet is full of examples of inappropriate jokes, and trending reminder hashtags such as #Iamnotavirus.

It is important that we display to our children sensitivity to the people affected by the virus and not attack people with our words or actions.

Stay calm and be a good example. It is easy to get caught up in the hype.

Find reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep yourself informed about outbreaks, but otherwise stay focused on the things you can control.

Let your child see you doing things such as washing your hands and wiping down public surfaces. Make a point to get enough sleep and eat healthy during this time, for prevention.

Children take their cues from trusted adults, so if you handle this mindfully, they will, too.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates, answers questions about children’s health. You can submit questions at Features@LNPnews.com.