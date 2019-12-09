Hershey's Tröegs independent Brewing was recently named a top brewery tour destination in the country, beating out luminaries such as Sam Adams and Dogfish Head Brewing Company.

Coming in at fourth place on USA Today's "10Best" reader's choice poll, Tröegs has been producing beer since 1996. As the description notes, Tröegs offers three separate tours to visitors - a free self-guided tour, a guided production tour and a "Splinter tour," which focuses on the brewery's barrel-aging program.

Businesses in this area have been featured on various "10Best" lists for as long as USA Today has been running the feature. Most recently, Strasburg Railroad made it on to the "Best scenic train rides" list and Bulls Head Public House in Lititz notched a spot on the "Best beer bars" list.