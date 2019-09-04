[UPDATED]
September’s garden events focus on the imminent change of seasons, from swapping out your container gardens to workshops on fall planting and DIY classes. Here’s a slate of what’s coming up around Lancaster County -- and, since some require advance registration or have limited space, move quickly if something catches your eye.
If you have an addition to make, email Erin Negley at enegley@LNPnews.com.
— Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:45 p.m. Lititz Garden Club hosts an illustrated talk by Len Eiserer, “The Tree Guy,” in the community room at Luther Acres, 600 E. Main St., Lititz. Open to the public; pre-register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.
— Saturday, Sept. 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Native Plant Rescue and Yard Sale, featuring plants dug up by Penn State Master Gardeners from the York County Annex's native plant gardens before the office's upcoming move, for $5 per plastic grocery bag, plus other garden-related items and tools. At York County Annex, 112 Pleasant Acres Road, York. Information: bit.ly/SaleS7.
— Saturday, Sept. 7, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class examines land through the lens of wild species that live there, open to all ages, at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, York, led by woodland steward Wilson Alvarez. Class fee $15 per person; register at bit.ly/landscapeS7. Information: 717-332-8710 or educationdirector@hornfarmcenter.org.
— Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. Fall Fairy Garden workshop held at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Fee of $35 includes container, three plants and fall-related accessories, embellishments and all materials. Register at 717-768-3922 or bit.ly/FairyS7.
— Saturday, Sept. 7, 10-11 a.m. Monarch butterfly seminar on habitat and migration, with expert Linda Ulrich, hosted by Esbenshade’s Garden Center’s Mohnton store, 1749 Bowmansville Road, Mohnton. Tickets are $5; attendees receive a $5 coupon for the garden center. Tickets and information: bit.ly/monarchS7.
— Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. Fall Leaf Lantern workshop offered at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. Make three mason jar lanterns with silk leaves; all materials included. $15. Registration: 717-392-4875 or bit.ly/LeafLanternS7.
— Saturday, Sept. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Seedling Squad Kids Club holds a windchime-making workshop for kids; an adult must accompany child. At Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden stores, including 301 Rohrerstown Road and 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Fee $5 plus tax. Registration required at skh.com/events.
— Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. Little Gardeners Workshop makes a mini pollinator bath suitable for hummingbirds, butterflies and birds, at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Geared toward kids in grades K-6. Cost $5; adult supervision required for younger children. Reservations required: 717-392-4875.
— Sunday, Sept. 8, 1-2 p.m. Fall Micro-gardening program, for those who want to create a starter garden of their favorite herbs and vegetables, using recycled materials, with naturalist Vanessa Stager. At Lancaster County Central Parks’ Environmental Center, One Nature’s Way. All ages; $2 per person and $3 per garden. Must register and prepay by Sept. 6 at noon: 717-295-2055 or bit.ly/SeptemberParks.
— Monday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club hosts “Importance of Biodiversity in an Ever-Changing World,” with professor and Kohler Nursery owner Stan Kollar, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. Guests welcome; $5 donation requested. Information: lancastergardenclub.org.
— Monday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. “How do insects survive winter cold?” program by The Lancaster Butterfly and Entomological Club, at North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., with Dr. David Newcomer. Information: bit.ly/butterflyseptember.
-- Friday, Sept. 13, 6-8 p.m. Fall Planter Workshop hosted by Tudbink's Farm, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10 registration fee applied toward workshop purchases. Registration required: tudbinks.com/workshops.
— Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Conestoga Herb Guild’s Herb Fest, with arrangements, jams and jellies, baked goods, children’s and Christmas corners and demonstrations. Held at Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola.
-- Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall Planter Workshop, drop in anytime, hosted by Tudbink's Farm, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10 registration fee applied toward workshop purchases. Registration required: tudbinks.com/workshops.
— Saturday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. to noon. DIY Fall Container Garden workshop at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden stores, including 301 Rohrerstown Road and 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Free to attend; pay according to materials used. Can bring planter from home. Registration required at skh.com/events.
— Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kokedama workshop — growing plants in a moss-covered ball — held at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. $15 fee includes all materials. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
— Sunday, Sept. 15, 4-5 p.m. Wild Edibles Plant Walk led by naturalist Ann Strauss in Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way, for ages 8 and up. No plants will be eaten at the event due to recent treatment for spotted lanternfly. $2 per person, register by Sept. 13 at noon by calling 717-295-2055 or see bit.ly/WildEdiblesS15.
— Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Muhlenberg Botanical Society hosts members’ night and plant exchange, at North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. Bring slides on flashdrive or photos to share, and plants to exchange. Enter via front door. Information: bit.ly/muhlenbergseptember.
— Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. “To Spray or Not to Spray” with Dr. Tim Elkner, hosted by The Country Gardeners of Eastern Lancaster County, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland. Guests welcome with $3 fee. Information: country_gardeners.tripod.com.
— Saturday, Sept. 21, 9-11 a.m. Foraging plant walk with Horn Farm Center Education Director Jonathan Darby, at Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education, 4945 Horn Road, York. Fee $20. Registration required at bit.ly/foragingS21. Information: 717-757-6441 or educationdirector@hornfarmcenter.org.
— Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to noon. Fall planter workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. Fee of $35 includes container, four fall plants, embellishments and supplies. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
-- Saturday, Sept. 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Workshop to create centerpieces or table place settings using live succulents and live or faux pumpkins, offered at Tudbink's Farm, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. Registration fee of $10 can be applied toward workshop purchases. Bring your own real or faux pumpkin. Registration required: tudbinks.com/workshops.
— Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to noon. Fall succulent workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. $30 fee includes ceramic container, four succulents, embellishments and soil. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
Looking ahead into October ...
— Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to noon. Fall Bird Feeder Wreath workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. $35 fee includes all supplies. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
— Saturday, Oct. 19, 10-11 a.m. Succulent Pumpkin Planter workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3550 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $20 fee includes pumpkin, three succulent plants, embellishments and soil. Registration required at 717-768-3922 or kensgardens.com/registration.
— Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to noon. Fall Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. $20 fee includes three plants, soil or embellishments. Bring your own container or purchase one in the store. Registration required at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.
- Have a gardening-related event you’d like to highlight? Send information to Erin Negley, enegley@LNPnews.com, or mail in care of Erin Negley / Garden Calendar, LNP Media Group, 8 W. King St., PO Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.