When it comes to fall decorating hacks, Yvonne Pratt sums up her philosophy with a seven-word mantra: “Bigger is better, and less is more.”
Pratt’s Willow Street home, StoneGable, is also the title of her blog (stonegableblog.com), where she shares advice and inspiration on all things home and garden.
Her advice: Simplify the decorating process by concentrating on a few large, eye-catching displays.
“I’ve been decorating for decades, and I see a very big shift from lots of tchotchkes in every little nook and corner,” she says.
The shift is not only away from lots of “stuff,” but also toward more natural, organic decor. And for fall, that means preparing for the shift toward spending more time indoors, too.
“I think in the fall, and all through Christmas, people are not only in their homes more, but they love that kind of decorating and they want to make their homes cozy and warm,” she says.
She offers these tips:
-- Tartan blanket
Nothing says cozy in the fall like tartan blankets, but they can do more than simply stave off the evening chill or cushion the bleachers at a Friday night football game. Pratt suggests using a beautiful tartan blanket as a tablecloth on your picnic table. Add a few hay bales for seating, and you’ve brought your home outdoors for the fall. Or drape that tartan over your dining room table and use it as the statement-making base for a buffet spread when you have company over to watch the big game.
-- Dining table
“That is a large piece of decor real estate,” Pratt says, so make the most of it. But remember the mantra: Less is more. Setting the whole table is overkill. Try a large urn filled with faux sunflowers or maybe hydrangeas from your backyard. Flank with candles or lanterns for fall ambiance.
-- Front entrance
“Put a huge, get-noticed-from-the-street wreath on your front door,” she says. “That just ups the seasonal value of everything in your house.” If you have a front porch area, try painting a vintage chair black and tossing that tartan blanket over the back. Add a few colorful pumpkins. Done.
-- Create a vignette
A vignette is a grouping of items that often tells a story and serves as a focal point in your room.
Pratt likes to corral her items by placing them on an attractive tray or in a crate or a low basket. Consider items that vary in height and texture, such as a tall candle, a pumpkin and a few books, or perhaps a few square glass containers filled with wine corks.
For a transitional vignette that will take you from one season to another, she suggests starting with a bowl of apples, some hydrangeas and a candle, then replace the apples with pumpkins in mid-fall and the hydrangeas with a tall cylinder filled with pheasant feathers to take you into the holidays.
Vignettes are perfect for a coffee table, a kitchen table or a hutch, Pratt says.
“When you walk into a room you’re eye goes right to something like that,” she says. “It’s a focal point that’s beautiful and seasonal.”
More autumn style
Flowers were everywhere Sara Hummer looked when she was growing up: along the edges of woodlands, tucked around the house, clambering up an arbor.
She loved them all.
Today, Hummer is owner and designer at Hemlock and Hellebore. The local sustainable flower farm is tied to its own floral design company.
Hummer emphasizes seasonality in her designs and her flower choices, which means she’s attuned to what’s in bloom — and also what’s simply available and growing this time of year, as well as what embellishments work well with them.
And there’s no shortage, she says, of autumn beauty, some of it free for the taking:
— Looking for something that says “autumnal” without screaming “Halloween?” “I love a vase of dried grasses,” Hummer says.
“There are so many to pick from this time of year in meadows and along the roadside that are beautiful, free and dry so easily to enjoy for months at a time.”
— Hummer also recommends drying the seed heads from summer flowers. “Nigella seed pods (from love-in-a-mist flowers) are my favorite, and can be purchased locally at Telltale Dress (on North Queen Street in Lancaster city) if you don’t have homegrown.”
— If you’re thinking fresh flowers, Hummer recommends heirloom chrysanthemums and, in early autumn, dahlias. Cool Spring Garden's farm stand in Manheim and Mary Hernley’s flower stand along Route 117 in Mount Gretna are favorite sources for Hummer.
— Staff writer Jennifer Kopf contributed to this story.