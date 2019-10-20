It’s been an unsettling year for college theater in Lancaster County.

The usual three mainstage productions at Franklin & Marshall College, Elizabethtown College and Millersville University have been, for various reasons, cut back to two at each school.

At the end of the school year, Elizabethtown College will terminate its professionally taught and academically driven theater department.

Millersville University’s Tony Elliot retired last year and a professor was hired for a one-year term during an ongoing search for a permanent replacement to lead the theater department next academic year.

Franklin & Marshall College

At Franklin & Marshall College, “Journey to the West” was set to open Thursday, but the college abruptly canceled the show because students questioned the cultural appropriateness of the performance.

The play, written by Mary Zimmerman in 2004, is a reimagining of a 16th-century classic Chinese novel in which a seventh-century monk takes a pilgrimage to India to search for sacred texts.

“The (theater) department was in conversation with students and we decided, given a lot of campus conversation, to replace it with a series of forums (to discuss the situation),” says Rachel Anderson-Rabern, of the F&M Theater Department.

“We are bringing stories to the western stage that we might not have seen there,” she says. “We are learning. We need more thoughtful practices of how to go about it.”

The forums will be open to the public and will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27.

Anderson-Rabern will be directing the next offering at F&M, “The Seagull.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Roschel Center for the Performing Arts.

This is an adaptation by Anya Reiss of Chekhov’s famous play, which is set on an isolated estate where unfulfilled ambitions haunt many of the guests.

Reiss adapts the dark comedy for the 21st century.

“One thing that drew me to this play is how beautiful the writing is, how beautiful the characters are,” Anderson-Rabern says.

“We played with gender in the cast process. All the actors are either women or identify as nongender or trans or some interaction of those categories,” she says. “It is very much about love and loss and art. We are making a queer representation of a canonical text (for) Valentines Day (weekend),” she says.

Olga Sanchez-Saltveit, visiting instructor in theater, will direct F&M’s other production, “Policarpa,” by Diana Burbano.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 2-4 and 2 p.m. March 5 in the Green Room Theatre. The play is about Policarpa Salavarrieta (1795–1817), who was a spy in the war for independence in northeastern South American in what is now Colombia.

Anderson-Rabern describes the play as post-apocalyptic, filled with sci-fi and magic realism.

Tickets for both shows are $10 for general admission.

Two student-led plays will round out the season.

The backstage whodunit mystery “Drop Dead!,” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, will be performed at the Other Room Theatre, 715 Pine St., at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15 and 1 and 6 p.m. Nov. 16 by the Green Room Theatre Club.

“The Addams Family: The Musical,” featuring everyone’s favorite ghoulish family, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 24 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Green Room Theatre by the F&M Players.

Tickets for both are $7 at the door.

Millersville University

At Millersville University, Jonathan Strayer has taken over from Elliot.

Strayer comes from Clarks Summit University and will be assistant director for Adam Boyer’s production of Shakespeare’s ever-popular “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

It will be held in Rafters Theatre at 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2 and 6-9 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 and 10.

This production will have a twist. It is an adaptation by Millersville graduate Phil Rooney set in the Louisiana bayou.

“Instead of pulling on Greek mythology, as Shakespeare did, he’s pulling on Voodoo mythology,” Strayer says. “The text is rewritten for a contemporary setting.”

The plot is basically the same, but it takes place in a swamp, and Puck is now Papa Legba.

Strayer will be directing “She Kills Monsters,” by Qui Nguyen, which is set for 8 p.m. April 3-4 and 8-11 and 2 p.m. April 5 and 12 in Rafters Theatre.

Agnes is a young teacher who loses her entire family in a car accident. She realizes she didn’t know her younger sister, Tilly, very well.

“She finds Tilly’s diary and discovers that she wrote a Dungeons and Dragons role-playing scenario for Agnes. She designed it so they could play together and get to know each other,” Strayer says.

Agnes hires someone to play the game, and it turns into life-size Dungeons and Dragons.

“There are a lot of fight scenes and creativity,” Strayer says. “It’s meant to bring adventure and fantasy aspects to the whole thing.”

And no, Strayer says, you don’t have to know anything about Dungeons and Dragons to enjoy the play.

Tickets for Millersville University shows are $10 for general admission and $7 for seniors and students through grade 12.

Elizabethtown College

The two most produced playwrights in the country will take the stage at Elizabethtown College, according to Michael Swanson, who is directing his final season at Elizabethtown.

First up is Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

The star-crossed lovers live in a future world here in south-central Pennsylvania, 11 years after a devastating earthquake.

“Society is rebuilding,” Swanson says. “We know the earthquake rerouted different rivers and flooded the area.”

This idea comes from the text itself, when the nurse recalls an earthquake that helps determine when Juliet was born.

A gash will be cut into the stage, showing where the earthquake hit and debris will be littered around.

The relationships are nontraditional — both Romeo and Juliet are women. Also, some women play male characters while other characters become female.

“I do think allowing a more fluid sense of casting and performing process allows Shakespeare to be a filter through which we can make fascinating observations,” Swanson says.

One thing Swanson has noticed during work on the play is how one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies is, at times, not tragic at all.

“It’s fascinating to be reminded of how much of the play is actually a comedy until things go south.”

The play will be held in Tempest Theatre at 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10.

The Elizabethtown Shorts Fest VIII will be held at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23.

Five students from Swanson’s directing class will direct five different short plays, running between 10 and 20 minutes.

The genres vary.

“There is suspense, some abstract speculation on the nature of life, a comedy and two more wistful plays,” he says.

Tickets are $5. It will be held in Tempest Theatre.

The last show is “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. April l6, 17, 18, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. April 26 in Tempest Theatre.

“Silent Sky” is based on the life of Henrietta Leavitt, who in the early years of the 20th century was hired to work at Harvard in the astronomical department as a “computer” to measure and catalog the brightness of the stars with photographic plates.

“The play has been compared to (the movie) ‘Hidden Figures.’ She had great interest in exploring the stars but was not allowed to use the telescope,” Swanson says. “Despite that, she made significant discoveries in how we perceive and understand the universe.”

Tickets for both mainstage plays are $7.

And yes, Gunderson is the most produced playwright in the country, according to American Theatre magazine.

Except, of course, for Shakespeare.

Editor’s note: Jane Holahan is married to Michael Swanson, the director at Elizabethtown College.