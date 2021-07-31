Heeding advice from one of her professors in seminary, the Rev. Claire George-Drumheller wanted to make sure all the pieces fell into place when answering the call to lead a new congregation.

Or, as she puts it, when “all the yeses line up.”

She visited First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster city in May as a candidate for the associate pastor position, and met the search committee and church staff and then explored the city of Lancaster.

And all the yeses lined up for George-Drumheller.

“I really liked the search committee, I really liked the things I was hearing about the church, and then we really loved the city of Lancaster, too,” George-Drumheller says.

The feeling was mutual. After a rigorous selection process that featured over 25 applicants, associate pastor nominating committee chair Kristen Jenkins said that George-Drumheller “just rose to the top.”

The process to replace former associate pastor Dan Snyder — who was installed as the church’s lead pastor in May — started in January, and the seven-member associate pastor nominating committee unanimously voted in George-Drumheller in June. The church vote was also unanimous.

“She has the knowledge and ability to theologically look at things, as well as relate to them on a personal level,” Jenkins says.

A Presbyterian upbringing

A South Carolina native, George-Drumheller, 35, will start at First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster on Aug. 14, and will be installed at the church in October.

Born, baptized and raised in the Presbyterian Church, there was no question that going into ministry was something George-Drumheller wanted to do.

She earned her bachelor’s in English and religion at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, and then earned her Master of Divinity from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, where she met her husband, Matt.

“I was raised in the Presbyterian Church, and always felt welcomed and loved at the church, and kind of knew from a very young age that this was what I was going to do with my life,” George-Drumheller says.

Matt is currently a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Albemarle, North Carolina. Her sister, Anna, and brother-in-law, Blake, are both Presbyterian clergy in Atlanta. Claire George-Drumheller is a campus minister at Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina, and serves as one of the pastors at Davidson College Presbyterian Church.

George-Drumheller has spent her career sharpening her knowledge and skills in worship. Her language is fresh, vivid and deeply faithful, Snyder said in an email.

“As FPC extends its reach through new channels for worship, her gifts will draw many to know God in fresh ways,” Snyder said. “I think it is time for congregations to hear from voices like Rev. George-Drumheller and FPC is delighted to introduce voice in these times.”

At First Presbyterian Church, George-Drumheller will work in tandem with Snyder to lead the church’s congregation. They will work together crafting worship, leading teams and equipping people to serve.

“FPC found a real gem who we believe is truly up for the task ahead,” Snyder said.

And that gem, according to Erin Cox-Holmes, executive presbyter at the Presbytery of Donegal, just “sparkled.” Cox-Holmes said in an email that when the Presbytery looks for a pastor, they look for what “sparkles” in the potential match between pastor and congregation.

“She is an amazing preacher, a compassionate listener, a passionate leader, a competent administrator, and has promised to teach people all about grits,” Cox-Holmes said. “She is blessed with the charisma — spiritual gifts — of grace, wisdom, courage, humor and humility.”

Appreciation for creativity

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, George-Drumheller was attracted to the fact that the congregation is willing to try new things and to be creative and innovative when it comes to worship and fellowship. While there are still many uncertainties about what the church will look like after the pandemic, First Presbyterian Church will continue to include offering a diversity of worship experiences for their congregation.

“It was apparent really early on that they weren’t just itching to get back to normal that when the pandemic ended … but recognize that they have learned and grown, and then moved by God’s spirit throughout the pandemic, and to lean into that growth coming out of the pandemic as well,” George-Drumheller says.

Overall, George-Drumheller’s goal in Lancaster is to “tell the good news of God’s love and grace,” whether that is through faithful, traditional and creative worship services where congregants will hear the Scripture and God’s love, and then go out into the world and live as disciples.

“We’ll be taking on a lot of worship responsibility and building a lot of relationships, and partnering with this congregation in the work that God is already doing in the Lancaster area,” George-Drumheller says.

In a historically male-dominated profession, George-Drumheller noted the constant challenges female pastors face. During a candidate sermon she preached for the congregation on June 20, her feet did not touch the ground when she sat at the bench.

“Those chairs are quite literally made for men, and women literally do not fill them,” she says. “I am really grateful to have a colleague like Dan who recognized that my feet didn’t touch the ground, and said, ‘We’re going to fix that.’ ”

Historically, it wasn’t until 1956 that the Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A. ordained its first woman as a minister of the word and sacrament, Margaret Towner. Nine years later in 1965, the Presbyterian Church in the U.S. ordained Rachel Henderlite as its first female pastor.

However, in other denominations and churches, the profession is one that women are excluded from, and growing up in the Bible Belt in South Carolina, George-Drumheller acknowledges that being a female pastor can be an uphill battle at times.

“There are a lot of women who point to God’s love and Jesus Christ throughout Scripture, and a long line in history of women and whose shoes I’m following,” she says. “I’m grateful to have colleagues like Dan who recognize that women have challenges that men do not have, and are willing to be allies to women in ministry.”