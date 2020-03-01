On November 18, 1971, Nina Simone committed one of her greatest ever live performances to tape. Nearly 50 years later, I am fully and utterly addicted to the results.
When I'm obsessed with a song, there is not a single element that is left undiscovered. If I really love it, it’s not enough to listen multiple times a day. There's also the devouring of every cover I can find on YouTube, followed by learning it on the guitar so that I can play it to my own heart's content.
On a recent dive through Simone’s discography for Black History Month, I was reminded of a half-forgotten, mostly live album from 1973 called “Emergency Ward,” often stylized with a powerful and necessary “!” at title’s end. The album itself is strange not for being a byproduct of the High Priestess of Soul's often overlooked early '70s period, but because, at 35 minutes, the album features all of three songs, two of which are George Harrison covers.
On paper, Harrison and Simone might be a puzzling combination, but her incredible discography is littered with some of the 20th century's best songwriting regardless of origin, from George and Ira Gershwin to Hall & Oates.
In 1971, Simone, accompanied with musical director Weldon J. Irvine and the Bethany Baptist Junior Choir of South Jamaica, New York, paid a visit to the New Jersey army base Fort Dix as part of an army benefit tour for black soldiers. Organized by Jane Fonda during the height of the Vietnam War, Simone relished the opportunity to play for disaffected soldiers, according to the book "Princess Noire: The Tumultuous Reign of Nina Simone." It's these soldiers chanting "We want Nina!" at the beginning of the record.
The entirety of the first side of "Emergency Ward" is a sort of medley, combining Harrison's most popular solo single, "My Sweet Lord," with an interpolation of a poem called "Today is a Killer," written by David Nelson of spoken word and proto hip-hop legends The Last Poets. This powerhouse recording runs north of 18 minutes, and every single one of those minutes showcases a complete mastery of musical craft.
If you're already a fan of Nina Simone, the idea of an 18-minute song is not totally out of the question. One of her most powerful and popular studio recordings, a take on the folk song "Sinnerman," comfortably reaches ten minutes before you even think to look at your watch.
But for a song to warrant reaching the run time of a network sitcom without commercials, you can't just play a drum solo, give it the name of a famous whale and call it a day, even if you're Led Zeppelin.
From the very start, you know that this isn't the same "My Sweet Lord" that George Harrison bashed out on an acoustic guitar at the end of the Beatles’ run. Where Harrison’s “I really want to see you” sounds like an earnest plea, Simone’s is almost a dare. The original song sits at a comfortable 121 beats-per-minute, while Simone's gospel-influenced version jumps up to 152 beats-per-minute, perfect for foot stomping, head bobbing and life-affirming dopamine releasing.
After less than two minutes in, the choir starts clapping in double time, which is where the fun really begins. On the back of the record, a then-nine year old Lisa, Simone's daughter, is credited with polyrhythms on the track. For those not musically inclined, a polyrhythm is simply the combination of two or more non-connected rhythms in one meter of music.
Here, it's used to propel the song forward, right up to the line where you might think that it could all fall apart, live on stage. But it doesn't, presumably due to Simone's otherworldly talents as a bandleader.
There are far too many minuscule elements of this recording to highlight them all in this space, but one that calls for attention is the genius way that Simone and the choir hold out the line "It takes so long." Where Harrison is content to go immediately into singing the song's title, Simone holds it out first for ten beats, then an otherworldly 16 beats, creating an ecstatic release when the band comes back in each time.
I’d be the first to admit that a lot of this writing about music tends to sound, as the old saying goes, like dancing about architecture. It’s impossible to describe how “objectively” good a song is when musical tastes are as varied as food tastes. To one person, Simone’s version of “My Sweet Lord” could be fully rejectable purely because of how different from Harrison’s original vision it sounds, and for another, that could be a central reason to love it.
Whether you're religious or not, there’s something wholly divine about this song. By the time all 18 minutes have passed, I feel...something. Energized, affirmed, transcendent.
Hallelujah, indeed.