When video stores still covered the land, I would often seek out popular documentary films as my weekly rentals.

I couldn’t get enough of the historical films of Ken Burns on PBS, and always tried to catch the docs featured on the network’s “Independent Lens” and “POV.”

These films have taken me on a journey into the center of other people’s cultures and experiences.

Over the years, I had somehow drifted away from the genre. That was until a couple of years ago, when I got involved in a wonderful film series called On Screen/In Person.

It’s a program that brings mostly documentaries to regional venues including Millersville University’s Ware Center in Lancaster.

Each film screening is preceded by a discussion among local experts on the issues raised by the movie. And the director of each documentary — and, occasionally, one of its stars — are on hand to answer questions about the film.

Having heard that I love movies, Barry Kornhauser, MU’s assistant director of campus and community engagement, asked whether I’d be willing to join a group of regional “adjudicators” for On Screen/In Person.

I, and many other people across the region, have been watching, rating and commenting on documentaries and other independent films being considered for the touring series.

It’s been a blast.

While some of the films I previewed never made it into the series, they’ve all been interesting. There was “Ticket to Write,” a documentary about early rock ’n’ roll music writers in California, and “The Area,” filled with heartbreaking interviews with African American families being displaced from their Chicago neighborhood by a big corporation.

The most recent film I watched and rated, “Pizza: A Love Story,” shows how three venerable pizzerias have developed a fan base in New Haven, Connecticut, and how immigrants have influenced the food culture in their city. It will be shown in April at the Ware Center.

I’ve also loved attending the series’ film screenings.

The films have introduced me to the residents along a retiring postal carrier’s route in Detroit, and the members of a dance troupe in Rwanda, who opened the country’s first ice cream parlor. I learned of Tyrus Wong, a Japanese American artist who created the look of the Disney film “Bambi” but faced discrimination in Hollywood, and Walter Littlemoon, who was forced to attend (and was mistreated in) a federal Indian boarding school 60 years ago.

After each film, I feel, quite simply, as if I understand the world a little bit better. Though the stories are often sad, the films usually wind up being uplifting.

And the question-and-answer sessions with the directors have offered the chance to find out what’s happened to the people in the doc since filming ended.

Unfortunately, the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation — the series’ funding organization — has decided to bring the series to a close. The Ware Center will screen just three more films in the series between now and April.

But Kornhauser says he’s optimistic about continuing the series on a local level. He has already been investigating how to work with independent film companies to continue to bring films — and their directors — here.

Lancaster’s audiences have been among the largest of all the venues where these films have been shown, Kornhauser says, so there’s obviously a local thirst for the series to continue.

Just in case, don’t miss these final three films. They may well kindle — or rekindle — your passion for documentaries.

For information about On Screen/In Person, visit artsmu.com.

