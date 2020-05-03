When quarantine began, I found myself spending a lot of time on the couch. My wife and I started playing old “Super Mario Bros.” video games and watching a lot of TV. For a while it seemed like a very real possibility that we would watch the entire Netflix catalog. We needed something to take our minds off the news, I guess. After a few days of TV and video games, I needed something else to do.

I decided to make a DIY art and poetry magazine, invite a few friends to contribute, turn it into a PDF and make it available online for anyone that wanted to check it out. I scrolled through my phone and found photos, pictures of paintings I’d recently made and digital images I’d created and put them together. I wrote some poetry. Mostly humorous, dad joke-style poems, nothing too heavy, nothing about the pandemic. Just silly or weird stuff. There was a poem about a flower funk band, a guided meditation on a new breed of dog, stupid proverbs and other stuff. I reached out to a few writer friends and got them involved, too. One submitted poems “written” by celebrities such as Michael Jordan and Gwyneth Paltrow. Another wrote punk-style poems about flowers. We had fun.

My wife, a talented graphic designer and artist, helped me with the design. I titled it “Hey Buddy” and made a tweet saying that anyone that wanted to check it should message me for a free copy. People seemed to like it. It felt good to put something positive out in the world, something that didn’t exist before.

Then one of my friends made a zine featuring quarantine-themed writing and got a bunch of internet writers to contribute, including the alt-lit legend Tao Lin, and that was a fun experience, too. Then I participated in a local writer’s art project over the phone. I noticed lots of friends and acquaintances were hosting readings online, and though I’ve never been into reading my poems and haven’t participated in any yet, I was glad to see them happening.

Making and sharing art is necessary and it’s a great thing to do, especially during times like these. It gives you a sense of control and freedom. It adds some spontaneity when the days begin to feel the same.

I’ve been making some kind of art since I was a kid. I used to draw all the time. I remember drawing a pretty sweet-looking hawk when I was pretty young. And I used to draw my own “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle”-style characters, logos of made-up baseball and basketball teams or elaborate Civil War battles. Later, I began to get interested in writing poetry. And I’ve done that regularly for more than 20 years now.

Recently, I got into painting — and even sold a few paintings online. I’ve never had lessons and some of my paintings, like some of my poems, are pretty dumb. But it’s fun. For me, creating something new is about discovering something along the way.

The more art I make the more I want to make art. Whether it turns out how I want it to or not is beside the point. The other day I wrote a silly tweet and decided it would make a good title for a book of short stories. So now I’m making that. It doesn’t matter to me if the book is good at this point, I’m having fun making it.

When I feel out of ideas, I read or look at art in books or online. I remember watching a documentary about The Clash and hearing Joe Strummer say, “No input, no output.” Basically, you need to experience art to make art. I have stacks of books beside my bed. And now I’m trying to read books I’ve been meaning to read for a while such as the last installment of Karl Ove Knausgaard’s “My Struggle” series, Shakespeare plays, Mary Ruefle’s latest book of poetry, Joy Williams’ “Ninety-Nine Stories of God,” Jerry Stahl’s book about Fatty Arbuckle and stuff by Samuel Beckett that I barely understand. I’m even reading Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” out loud to my wife, and though I’ve never been a fan of his, I’m liking it. The more I read the more I want to write.

I’m still watching a lot of TV. That’s fine. I love the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN. And my wife and I are playing “Super Mario Bros.” But I’m also playing my guitar a lot, writing new poems and stories and making paintings. Sometimes I’ll wake up in the middle of the night and grab my phone to make a note about something new I want to make. Lately, some of the best moments of my day are when I’m looking at a blank page and am filled with a sudden rush of energy to fill it with something — even if it’s dumb or really weird. In weird times, try making something weird, it might make you feel normal.

Mike Andrelczyk is a staff writer for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.

