Your 63rd birthday isn’t a particularly monumental year. Sixty-three is one year short of a famous Beatles song and three years past your sixth decade on Earth.

Some people might be preparing for retirement, some might be taking on another job to offset unexpected expenses. Some might be celebrating the birth of a grandchild, marking a ruby wedding anniversary or dealing with a cancer diagnosis. The end is in sight — but it’s still far enough away to enjoy your time. Sixty-three is just another year.

It’s also another seven years.

For fans of Michael Apted’s acclaimed “Up” documentary series, 63 is a very important age. The “Up” series began in 1964 and has followed up with its 14 British subjects every seven years. Apted, 78, who has directed each of the films beginning with the second installment “7 Plus Seven” continues with “63 Up.” The latest installment premiered in theaters over Thanksgiving weekend. (Previous installments can be found in the Lancaster library system and online.)

The 14 Brits who were first filmed at age 7 are now 63. Eleven of them participated in the most recent installation. Some have dropped out of the series over the years, and, sadly, one of them has died.

A Jesuit maxim — “Give me a child until he is 7 and I will give you the man” — provided the initial premise of the “Up” series, which also explores class, family, religion and the passing of time. Fans of the movie “Boyhood” will fall in love with these characters.

For an example, let’s follow one of the participants, Tony — an East Ender with lots of energy and dreams. At age 7, he can’t sit still and exclaims he wants to be a jockey when he grows up. At 14, he is training to be a jockey. At 21, after riding in three races, he has given up being a jockey and is a cab driver in London. At 28, he is married to Debbie, who is carrying his third child. At 35, Debbie says she lost the child, and Tony admits marriage is difficult. At 42, Tony reveals he has been unfaithful, but he and his wife have carried on. Tony has parlayed his appearances into acting roles on popular British crime shows, he owns a vacation home in Spain and he has plans to own a pub. By “56 Up,” the worldwide recession ruined that plan, but Tony is happy with his children and grandchildren.

Tony embraces the fame of having his life documented on film. In “56 Up,” the taxi driver tells the story of picking up Buzz Aldrin and someone approaching them for an autograph —it turns out they wanted Tony’s autograph not the famous spaceman’s. Not all the participants feel the same. Some begrudgingly conduct their interviews out of a sense of loyalty to the historic project. Some have dropped out altogether.

In “63 Up,” the participants talk about mortality, family and Brexit. They look back on their lives and rehash conversations from previous installments. Their faces have aged, but when they smile, or make certain expressions, you can still see them as 7 years old.

Mike Andrelczyk is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.

