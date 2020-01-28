The jam band Phish recently announced a two-night stand at the Giant Center in Hershey on Aug. 11 and 12.

The Vermont-based quartet already has many sweet moments in the town famous for its chocolate. For example, their Dec. 12, 1995 concert included a version of their song “Fly Famous Mockingbird,” featuring a spontaneous narration covering the history of religion, chocolate and a reference to “The Simpsons.” It’s a great show from top to bottom and showcases all the things that endears the band to its legion of loyal fans: a varied set list with an array of musical styles, improvised jams, inside jokes and songs sandwiched within other songs. The show was released as part of the Live Phish series and is available on Spotify. I recommend checking it out.

For me, the best moment was a concert that took place on a chilly September night in Hershey during Phish’s fall tour in 2000.

I was a junior in high school and had been listening to shows on tapes and CDs for a few years and was excited for my first live experience. Phish had recently released their album “Farmhouse,” and the concert kicked off with the high-energy dance track “First Tube” from that album. The driving energy of the band and the crowd combined with the intense light show and the anything-could-happen atmosphere had me hooked.

Being that it was my first show, I didn’t know how lucky I was. The first set ended with an on-stage appearance by lyricist Tom Marshall with his daughter on his shoulders delivering the absurdist lyrics to “Run like an Antelope” — a song he co-wrote with guitarist Trey Anastasio when they were just a little older than I was when I attended this concert. The second set featured my favorite song, “Piper” — with its patient slow-building intro that bursts into a frenetic jam — and a rare jammed-out version of “Tube.” I was amazed. My friends and I immediately planned on seeing them again.

Sadly, I only was able to attend a few more concerts before Phish took an extended hiatus in 2004. When Phish returned to the stage in 2009, I was older and slightly more responsible. I was able to squeeze in a few shows here and there, but was never able to find the time to follow them around the country and see multiple shows in a row.

Luckily though there's a twist, thanks to the internet, I’m able to tour with them after all — from the comforts of my couch.

On “Couch Tour,” as it’s referred to by fans, you can enjoy concerts in real-time in the form of webcasts provided by the band. For example, next month, when the band is playing its sold-out run of shows in Riveria Maya, Mexico, I’ll be virtually attending, with some takeout food and maybe some tequila, from my living room. Most of the time, basic webcast packages can be purchased for a $25 fee, but occasionally they offer them for free. For instance, tonight, Phish bassist Mike Gordon performs with his band in Boulder, Colorado, and the show will be streamed for free on LivePhish.com.

I’ve seen some historic moments in the band’s history from the comforts of my couch. In 2017, I avoided the expenses and stress of scoring in-demand tickets and still caught a handful of the band’s shows during their doughnut-themed Baker’s Dozen residency at Madison Square Garden. In 2018, I watched Phish become a fake Scandinavian rock band from my living room. I’ve spent many Halloweens and New Year’s Eves with the band through the magic of the internet.

Sure it’s not the same energy as being in the venue, but the beer is free and the line for the bathroom is a lot shorter. My wife appreciates that she doesn’t have to dodge the dreadlocks of sweaty dancers and best of all, after the show, it takes about 10 seconds to travel from my couch to my bedroom. But with the recent announcement of Phish’s shows in Hershey, I’m ready to get off the couch and see them live. Twenty years later, I'm still hooked.

*In the spirit of Phish's love for inside jokes, real fans can find 14 hidden song titles in this article. Answers below.

(Answers: "Sand," "Energy" (an Apples In Stereo cover, but it still counts), "Light," "I Didn't Know," "Maze," "Friends," "More," "Twist," "Joy," "Fee," "Free," "Demand," "The Line," "Twenty Years Later.")

Mike Andrelczyk is a staff writer for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.