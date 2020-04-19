My wife is a bread-baker. She had a stand outside the old Eastern Market when that started up again. She would tell me about one of her customers, a delightful and polite young man with the most Amish surname and a not-so-Amish forename.

He was an artist, she said. We looked up his work. He’s more than that. Freiman Stoltzfus is the kind of artist a place gets, if it’s lucky, once in a generation.

I’ve been buying my cards from Stoltzfus’ gallery up Prince Street ever since. Stoltzfus is often in his studio store. I once chatted with him while he was touching up the gilding on the frames of his prints.

Stoltzfus is from here, but he has traveled. Many of his works show the interiors of cathedrals. And he loves music; music weaves through his paintings and often is the topic of them. Especially, it seems to me, Bach, that most mathematical of composers, and Beethoven, that ultra-romantic.

Some of his most moving paintings are what he calls “field hymns.”

Farming is the least romantic thing on Earth, as my wife’s market-standholder friends would assure you. But it is the most human; it is who we are, who we all are here in Lancaster County if you peel back a few generations. It is what Stoltzfus was raised in and among.

Here, in a painting, rows of green corn seen close become the piers of gothic architecture, their bent leaves the curves of the vaults. In another, the rows of country corn furl out into staves of pure music; in another the straight stalks continue as ghost-lines into the air as ranged gothic piers, and the summer cloud-heads above them form the tracery-circles of cathedral windows.

In the middle of the 1800s in Austria, a poor farm boy and mediocre monk returned to what he knew: the life from the soil. He chose as his subject the homely garden pea, and from it, by careful observation, Gregor Mendel learned to hear the double helix and unravel the mystery of life.

Don’t call Stoltzfus’ art surrealism; there is no jarring juxtaposition. You see the local trees in season, and the music, and the architectural splendor, and you think, “so it is.”

That power always was there. Out of the mud and dung of a medieval village came the force that through the stone fuze drove the mathematical flowers of the choir window of Chartres or Notre Dame. Beethoven wrote a symphony from a summer thunderstorm; from the human storm that swept Europe in his times he harvested the “Ode to Joy.”

In Stoltzfus’ best work, you learn what you always knew but never saw until he made it plain: The cathedral and the cantata and the cornfield are one, are one, are one.

Doug Harper is copy editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.