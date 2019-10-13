It had been awhile since I had opened the book — even though I hear the words contained in its pages almost daily. There was some dust on the cover, and the dust reminded me of an apt lyric from the book: “The bottle was dusty but the liquor was clean / sound of the thunder with the rain pouring down / and it looks like the old man’s getting on.”

The lyric is from the song “Brown-Eyed Women” and, sadly, the “old man’s getting on” line can now refer to Robert Hunter, lyricist for the Grateful Dead, who died last month at age 78.

“Brown-Eyed Women” is one of dozens of classic lyrics written by Hunter and made famous by the Grateful Dead — and one of hundreds of songs in Hunter’s 1990 book of lyrics, “Box of Rain.”

To reference those lines about the dusty bottle containing the clean liquor from “Brown-Eyed Women” again, the songs themselves may have been written a long time ago, but they always feel fresh. The surviving band members of the Grateful Dead have been touring in different configurations since Jerry Garcia’s passing and a new generation of music fans have fallen in love with Hunter’s timeless lyrics.

Hunter didn’t rest on his laurels either. He was committed to writing lyrics. Some of his last were written for Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart’s 2017 album, “RAMU.” And one of those songs, “Wayward Son,” was by Avey Tare from the indie band Animal Collective.

Hunter’s traditional-based, but unrestricted writing style fit the Grateful Dead’s approach perfectly. The band’s live sets typically mixed tight renditions of storytelling songs and cowboy ballads with long psychedelic explorations.

Hunter’s lyrics are so intertwined with the Grateful Dead that it’s hard to read some of the lyrics in Hunter’s book “Box of Rain” without hearing Jerry Garcia’s ragged, soulful voice singing them. Garcia may be the voice most associated with Hunter’s words, but Hunter’s strange parade of forlorn lovers, doomed outlaws and luckless gamblers gave the Grateful Dead its authentically American aesthetic.

Amid the lyrics found in “Box of Rain,” Hunter name checks an array of real and imagined American historical figures and folk heroes such as Casey Jones, Jesse James, P.T. Barnum and Stagger Lee alongside a host of his own characters.

Timeless and authentic are good words to describe Hunter’s lyrical approach. In one of the far-too-scarce autobiographical postscripts to the lyrics found in “Box of Rain,” Hunter notes that the best compliment came from a fan, who referring to his song “Cumberland Blues” said, “I wonder what the guy who wrote this song would’ve thought if he’d ever known something like the Grateful Dead was gonna do it?”

Hunter’s unique combination and mastery of poetic forms are all the more evident when they’re displayed on the pages of “Box of Rain.” Hunter employs various styles from epic storytelling ballads such as “Dupree’s Diamond Blues” and “Friend of the Devil” alongside psychedelic and freewheeling free-verse such as “China Cat Sunflower” and “Dark Star,” fraught and suggestive scenes such as “China Doll,” journalistic tales of the band’s days on the road with “Truckin’ ” and other poetic forms such as the haiku-like verses of “Crazy Fingers.”

Typically, Hunter would prepare lyrics and hand them over to Garcia to turn them into fully-realized songs, but one of Hunter’s earliest Grateful Dead collaborations was the spacey lyrics to “Dark Star” — one of the Dead’s most cosmic jams. And, as Hunter notes in “Box of Rain,” the prototypical jam song was written as a true collaboration with Hunter composing lyrics as the Dead composed the music.

But, of course, the words in “Box of Rain” are lyrics, and lyrics are best absorbed while listening to the songs they were written for. While many fans delight in the Grateful Dead’s weird and winding experimental jams, the songs themselves are what gives the band staying power. So, instead of closing this column with one of Hunter’s iconic lines, I’ll instead recommend you listen to “Eyes of the World,” “Stella Blue,” “Ripple” or “Broke-down Palace” and experience the beautiful artistry of the combination of Hunter’s words and the Grateful Dead’s music.

*Note: A live album of Grateful Dead music called "Ready or Not," featuring nine songs written in the '90s for a studio album that never materialized, is set for release on Nov. 22. The album features some of the last songwriting collaborations between Hunter and Garcia for the Grateful Dead including "Days Between" - a song Hunter was especially excited about at the time it was written.

Mike Andrelczyk is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.